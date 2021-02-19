South African T20 Challenge Dolphins Vs Cobras Live Stream, Pitch, Weather Report, Preview

The South African T20 Challenge 2021 is all set to continue with Match No. 2 on Friday, February 19 at the Kingsmead Cricket Ground in Durban. The upcoming match will see the Dolphins taking on the Cape Cobras. Their 20-over affair is slated to commence from 6:00 PM IST onwards. Here's a look at the Dolphins vs Cobras live streaming details, how to watch Dolphins vs Cobras live in India and where to catch Dolphins vs Cobras live scores.

Cricket South Africa announce South African T20 Challenge

It’s all or nothing in this year’s #T20Challenge as the country’s best battle it out for the ultimate honours - Proteas selection! Flag of South Africa



Who do you want to see make their maiden appearance for the #Proteas? Thinking face#SeeUsOnThePitch pic.twitter.com/6PPJnXVx3o — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 18, 2021

South African T20 Challenge 2021 live: Tournament preview ahead of Dolphins vs Cobras

The ongoing South African T20 Challenge 2021 is the 17th edition of the tournament. Six teams are participating in the event as they will play each other in a round-robin format followed by the play-off and a final across 17 matches. The South African T20 Challenge 2021 season premiered on Friday, February 19 and will conclude on February 28.

All matches are scheduled to be played at the Kingsmead Cricket Ground in Durban. The upcoming Match No. 2 between the Dolphins and Cobras is the first game for both sides in this year’s event. The Dolphins lead the head-to-head battle from their previous five meetings, winning two and losing just once (two N/R).

Captains of all six South African T20 Challenge teams

Captain @Tonydezorzi33 representing at the CSA T20 Challenge Captains picture (📸 @OfficialCSA) pic.twitter.com/CQgePUzImN — COBRAS CRICKET (@CobrasCricket) February 18, 2021

South African T20 Challenge 2021 live: Dolphins vs Cobras live streaming details

The Dolphins vs Cobras match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India. Fans can also watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app. For Dolphins vs Cobras live scores, fans can also visit the official social media pages of both the teams.

South African T20 Challenge 2021 live: Weather prediction ahead of Dolphins vs Cobras

As per Accuweather, the weather prediction indicates that there are no chances of rain during match time. The temperatures are predicted to hover around 27 degrees Celsius during the course of the match.

South African T20 Challenge 2021 live: Pitch report ahead of Dolphins vs Cobras

The pitch is known to be conducive for bowlers as the average first-innings score at the venue has been 137 in the last three matches played there. The captain winning the toss is likely to field first, considering the chasing teams have won two of the last three matches played at the stadium.

South African T20 Challenge 2021 live: Dolphins vs Cobras squads

Here is a look at the Dolphins vs Cobras squads for the upcoming match.

Dolphins vs Cobras: Dolphins squad

Grant Roelofsen, Sarel Erwee, Khaya Zondo, David Miller, Robbie Frylinck, Ruan de Swardt, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj (c), Senuran Muthusamy, Ottneil Baartman, Prenelan Subrayen, Keegan Petersen, Kerwin Mungroo, Daryn Dupavillon, Mangaliso Mosehle and Eathan Bosch.

Dolphins vs Cobras: Cobras squad

Tony de Zorzi (c), Kyle Verreynne, Janneman Malan, Zubayr Hamza, Calvin Savage, George Linde, George Linde, Christiaan Jonker, Imraan Manack, Nandre Burger, Siyabonga Mahima, Corbin Bosch, Hlomla Hanabe, Onke Nyaku, Tshepo Moreki and Ziyaad Abrahams.

