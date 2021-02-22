South African T20 Challenge Knights Vs Cobras Live Stream, Pitch & Weather Report, Preview

The Knights and the Cape Cobras will meet in an upcoming fixture of the South African T20 Challenge on Monday, February 22 at Kingsmead, Durban. The T20 contest is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM (IST). Here's a look at the Knights vs Cobras live streaming details, how to watch Knights vs Cobras live in India, Knights vs Cobras squads and where to catch Knights vs Cobras live scores.

South African T20 Challenge 2021 live: Knights vs Cobra preview

After having lost their first two matches in the competition, the Knights and the Cobras have a chance to redeem themselves as they take on each other on Monday. A victory in the contest will give them much-needed confidence after their ordinary start. Knights are languishing at the bottom of the table, whereas Cobras are placed at the second last place. With both sides still looking to get off the mark on the points table, a closely fought battle is on the cards.

ALSO READ | KTS Vs CC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, South African T20 Challenge Match Preview

South African T20 Challenge 2021 live: Knights vs Cobras live streaming details

Cricket fans in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network to catch the live telecast of the tournament. The Knights vs Cobras live streaming will also be made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. For the Knights vs Cobras live scores, one can visit the social media pages of Cricket South Africa as well as the participating teams.

ALSO READ | Kane Williamson Says He Won't 'prefer' Missing Test Matches Against England Over IPL

Knights vs Cobra pitch report and weather forecast

According to AccuWeather, there will be a significant cloud cover during the match. There are also chances of rain causing an interruption in the live-action. The temperatures are likely to hover around 24 degrees Celsius during the game. The wicket at Durban will assist the faster bowlers. They will also look to make the most of the favourable weather conditions, and pace bowlers are likely to dominate the contest between bat and bowl. The captain winning the toss could be inclined to bowl first.

ALSO READ | ICC Takes Cricket To Mars, Netizens Predict England Would Whine Over The Pitch There Too

South African T20 Challenge 2021 live: Knights vs Cobras squads

Knights: Pite van Biljon, Mbulelo Budaza, Jacques Snyman, Andries Gouws, Gerald Coetzee, Patrick Kruger, Shaun von Berg, Grant Mokoena, Farhaan Berhardien, Alfred Mothoa, Ferisco Adams, Wandile Makwetu, Raynard van Tonder, Matthew Kleinveldt, Jonathan Vandiar, Migael Pretorius.

ALSO READ | Had Desire To Play With MS Dhoni, Win Tournament Before He Retires: Uthappa On Move To CSK

Cape Cobras: Tony de Zorzi, Calvin Savage, Christiaan Jonker, Corbin Bosch, George Linde, Hlomla Hanabe, Imraan Manack, Janneman Malan, Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne, Nandre Burger, Onke Nyaku, Siyabonga Mahima, Tshepo Moreki, Ziyaad Abrahams, Zubayr Hamza.

Image source: Cape Cobras Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.