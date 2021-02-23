South African T20 Challenge Lions Vs Knights Live In India, Pitch And Weather Report Info

The Highveld Lions will take on the Knights in the 10th match of the South African T20 Challenge 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM IST (2:30 PM local time) from the Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium, Durban on February 23, 2021. Here are the Lions vs Knights live stream details, how to watch the Lions vs Knights live telecast in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

🚨 RESULT | @LionsCricketSA WIN BY 18 RUNS (DLS METHOD)



The rain could not stop the Lions from putting in an excellent bowling display to claim their second consecutive victory of the #BetwayT20Challenge #TTNvLIO pic.twitter.com/yC6fS62WUE — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 22, 2021

Also Read | Chaminda Vaas & Sri Lanka Cricket Board In Bitter War Of Words As Legend Resigns Over Pay

South African T20 Challenge: Lions vs Knights preview

The Highveld Lions and the Knights have both had vastly differing results at the South African T20 Challenge so far. The Lions defeated the Warriors by 4 wickets in their first match and followed it up with a win over the Titans by 18 runs. They are now in second place on the table with 8 points and are very likely to make it either directly to the finals or at least to the playoffs match.

On the other hand, the Knights have had a tough time at the tournament so far. The side lost their first game - the inaugural match of the series - by 6 wickets to the Titans. They then failed to defend their total against the Dolphins, once again, going down by 4 wickets. However, the Knights will be coming into this game on the back of a win, having just defeated the Cape Cobras in a last-ball thriller to give themselves 4 points and a promotion to the 4th place on the table.

Also Read | Virat Kohli DRS Controversy Prompts Ricky Ponting To Push For Scrapping Debatable ICC Law

South African T20 Challenge live in India: Lions vs Knights live stream details

The Lions vs Knights live telecast in India will be available to cricket fans in India on the Star Sports Network's 'Star Sports Select 2' and 'Star Sports Select 2 HD' channels. The Lions vs Knights live streaming will also be made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. For the Lions vs Knights live scores, one can visit the social media pages of Cricket South Africa as well as the participating teams.

Also Read | Ishant Sharma Picks Jasprit Bumrah To Play Longest For India, Groom Side's Young Pacers

South African T20 Challenge: Lions vs Knights pitch report and weather forecast

Accuweather predicts some rainfall at 1:00 PM local time and another shower at 4:00 PM. This, along with the possibility of the match from earlier in the day being postponed, means that this game may face some issues. The temperature during the match is expected to be at 31°C with very high humidity and cloud cover. The weather conditions at the venue are expected to help pacers even further than they already are.

Also Read | R Ashwin Takes Subtle, Comical Dig At IPL Teams For Not Picking Devon Conway, Fans Agree

Image Credits: Cricket South Africa Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.