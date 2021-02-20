South African T20 Challenge Lions Vs Warriors Live Stream, Pitch & Weather Report, Preview

The Lions and the Warriors are all set to battle it out in the upcoming fixture of the South African T20 Challenge on Saturday, February 20 at Kingsmead, Durban. The T20 contest is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM (IST). Here's a look at the Lions vs Warriors live streaming details, how to watch Lions vs Warriors live in India, Lions vs Warriors squads and where to catch Lions vs Warriors live scores.

South African T20 Challenge 2021 live: Lions vs Warriors preview

A total of six teams will compete in the 17th edition of the competition, and will aim to clinch the ultimate championship. The tournament commenced on February 19, and the Final is slated to be held on February 28. All the fixtures will be held at the Kingsmead cricket ground in Durban.

ALSO READ | Archer In, Burns Out: Vaughan Suggests Changes In England's Playing XI For Motera D/N Test

The third match of the South African T20 Challenge will feature Lions and Warriors as the two sides open their campaign with the upcoming encounter. The defending champions Warriors will be keen to score a thumping victory in their first fixture itself, whereas Lions, who ended up as the runners-up in the last season, will be eying for the championship this time around. Considering the exciting line-ups of the participating teams, an exhilarating game of T20 cricket is on the cards.

South African T20 Challenge 2021 live: Lions vs Warriors live streaming details

Fans in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network for the live telecast of the competition. The Lions vs Warriors live streaming will also be made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. One can keep tabs on the social media accounts of Cricket South Africa, as well as the teams for the Lions vs Warriors live scores.

ALSO READ | Dinesh Karthik & Tamil Nadu Players Celebrate Shahrukh Khan's Success At IPL 2021 Auctions

Lions vs Warriors pitch report and weather forecast

AccuWeather predicts sunny conditions throughout the match. Fortunately for the teams, there are no chances of rain playing spoilsport in the contest. The temperatures are likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius during the game. The wicket at Durban will be a balanced one. While faster bowlers are expected to get assistance off the surface with the new ball, batsmen are likely to dominate the latter half of the fixture.

ALSO READ | 'Not Picked Because Of His Surname': Chopra Shuns Noise Over MI Acquiring Arjun Tendulkar

South African T20 Challenge 2021 live: Lions vs Warriors squads

Lions: Temba Bavuma, Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Delano Potgieter, Beuran Hendricks, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Bjorn Fortuin, Ryan Rickelton, Sisanda Magala, Malusi Siboto, Eldred Hawken, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Aaron Phangiso, Ruan Haasbroek.

ALSO READ | Anupam Kher Has Witty Reply To Virender Sehwag's Tweet From IPL Auctions Featuring Him

Warriors: Sinethemba Qeshile, Gihahn Cloete, Jon-Jon Smuts, Wihan Lubbe, Lesiba Nqoepe, Marco Marais, Ayabulela Gqamane, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Anrich Nortje, Tshepo Ntuli, Mthiwekaya Nabe, Stefan Tait, Lizo Makosi, Triston Stubbs, Jade de Klerk

Image source: Lions Cricket Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.