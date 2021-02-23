South African T20 Challenge Warriors Vs Cobras Live In India, Pitch And Weather Report

The Warriors will take on the Cape Cobras in the 9th match of the South African T20 Challenge 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST (10:00 AM local time) from the Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium, Durban on February 23, 2021. Here are the Warriors vs Cobras live streaming details, how to watch the South African T20 Challenge 2021 live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

A rollercoaster of emotions was the order of Day 4 of the #BetwayT20Series pic.twitter.com/FGZMBXZ7xE — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 22, 2021

Also Read | Senior Pacer Umesh Yadav Added To Team India Squad For Final Two Tests Against England

South African T20 Challenge: Warriors vs Cobras preview

For the two down on their luck teams of the South African T20 Challenge - the Warriors and the Cape Cobras - this Tuesday morning match will be a chance to win their first match of the tournament. The Warriors have lost both their matches at the series so far, to the Lions (by 4 wickets) and to the Dolphins (by 3 runs by D/L method). They are in the 5th place out of 6 teams on the points table with zero points.

The Cobras have had an even worse run at the SA T20 Challenge and are on a 3-match losing streak. They have lost to the Dolphins (by 14 runs), the Titans (by 16 runs) and the Knights by 3 wickets. This puts them in last place on the points table, once again with no points to their name. With just a few matches remaining before the playoffs, it seems highly improbable that either of these teams will qualify now.

Also Read | Ashish Nehra Backs Inclusion Of England Pace Trio Anderson, Broad & Archer For D/N Test

South African T20 Challenge live in India: Warriors vs Cobras live streaming details

Cricket fans in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network to catch the live telecast of the tournament. The Warriors vs Cobras live streaming will also be made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. For the Warriors vs Cobras live scores, one can visit the social media pages of Cricket South Africa as well as the participating teams.

South African T20 Challenge: Warriors vs Cobras squads

Cape Cobras: Tony de Zorzi (c), Ziyaad Abrahams, Corbin Bosch, Nandre Burger, Zubayr Hamza, Hlomla Hanabe, Christiaan , Jonker, George Linde, Siyabonga Mahima, Janneman Malan, Imran Manack, Tshepo Moreki, Onke Nyaku, Calvin Savage, Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne.

Warriors: Sinethemba Qeshile (c), Gihahn Cloete, Jade de Klerk, Ayabulela Gqamane, Marco Jansen, Wihan Lubbe, Lizo Makhosi, Marco Marais, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Anrich Nortje, Lesiba Ngoepe, Tshepo Ntuli, JJ Smuts, Tristan Stubbs, Glenton Stuurman, Stefan Tait.

Also Read | David Warner Gives HUGE Update To Fans On His Playing Condition Ahead Of IPL 2021

South African T20 Challenge: Warriors vs Cobras pitch report and weather forecast

Going by the eight South African T20 Challenge 2021 games that have taken place at this venue, the pitch for this match is expected to be conducive to both, bowlers and batsmen. Accuweather predicts heavy rainfall in Durban at 11 AM local time, meaning that the match is sure to be interrupted by rain. The high humidity and cloud cover should help the pacers even further when play resumes.

Also Read | Aakash Chopra Expects Rishabh Pant To Be Included In India's Playing XI For England T20Is

Image Credits: Cricket South Africa Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.