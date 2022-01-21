South Africa's Head Coach Mark Boucher Could Be Sacked, Here's Why

The Proteas team coach, Mark Boucher has been charged with "gross misconduct" by Cricket South Africa (CSA) over allegations of racism by former teammate Paul Adams. Boucher was accused of racism by Adams during the last year's Social Justice and Nation-Building (SJN) hearings. Cricket South Africa on Thursday confirmed that Boucher will now face a disciplinary hearing into the allegations of misconduct raised against him by Adams.

This comes after Boucher's name appeared in the Social Justice and Nation-Building (SJN) report that was released in December 2021. The report made "tentative findings" regarding the allegations of racism against various persons, including Boucher. According to a statement issued by the CSA, Boucher was provided with a charge sheet, containing both the charges against him as well as his rights, on January 17.

"The Board remains mindful of its duty to treat allegations of racism or discrimination with the utmost seriousness and in a manner that ensures fairness and due process in terms of South Africa’s Constitution and labour legislation. It is now up to the inquiry to determine to which extent the allegations are true and justify the need for further disciplinary steps," CSA Board Chairperson Lawson Naidoo said in a statement.

Boucher could lose his job

CSA has appointed Senior Counsel Advocate Terry Motau (SC) as chairperson of the disciplinary hearing. As per the statement, all parties will meet Motau on January 26 to decide a timetable for further proceedings. If Boucher is found guilty of the charges raised against him, he could lose his job as South Africa's head coach, CSA confirmed.

"While Mr Boucher is being charged with gross misconduct, which could lead to his dismissal, CSA emphasises it is important that the independent inquiry first needs to test all allegations before any question of sanction can arise," CSA said in its statement.

Meanwhile, the report also mentions the names of CSA's director of cricket Graeme Smith, and former South Africa captain AB de Villiers. According to the SJN report, both Smith and De Villiers are accused of making selection calls based on players' ethnicity and skin colour. Although Smith and De Villiers have denied the allegations, the duo might also face charges in the coming future as the CSA is planning to "institute further inquiries into employees, suppliers, or contractors who are implicated by the SJN report".

