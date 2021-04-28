Last Updated:

South Africa's Janneman Malan Lands PSL Deal, Says 'wish To Be Janneman To All Pakistanis'

Malan also received a welcome message from Islamabad United's owner Ali Naqvi, who said the franchise is equally excited to have him on board.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
South Africa's Janneman Malan wants to be 'sweetheart' to all Pakistanis, here's why

Image Credit: AP


South African batsman Janneman Malan, who has been picked up by Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Islamabad United to play in the remainder of the matches of the 6th edition of the tournament, has expressed excitement over his participation in the T20 event. Malan took to Twitter to express his gratitude to the team for picking him up during yesterday's replacement draft, saying "I wish to be janneman to all Pakistanis". In Urdu, which is Pakistan's official language, the word 'Jaan-e-man' means sweetheart. Malan decided to play on the word and said he wishes to be the "janneman" to all Pakistanis with his performances in the PSL. 

Malan also received a welcome message from Islamabad United's owner Ali Naqvi, who said the franchise is equally excited to have him on board. Malan has played four ODIs and 9 T20Is for South Africa since making his international debut in 2019 against Pakistan. The 25-year-old has not played in the PSL before and this will be his first outing to the country. 

READ | Pakistan vs KKR in the making? PSL targets 2 IPL stars as team's playoffs chances reduce

PSL to restart on June 1

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) was called off mid-season earlier this year after a couple of players tested positive for COVID-19. After a lot of criticism and a bit of self-scrutiny, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided to restart the tournament from where it left in March. PCB on April 11 announced that it will resume PSL 6 from June 1 and will conduct the remaining 20 matches at National Stadium in Karachi. PCB will outsource the management of the bio-secure bubble to a private company this time to ensure the safety of players and support staff.

READ | 'Develop oxygen corridor with Pakistan': Congress Amritsar MP to PM Modi amid COVID wave 2

The sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) was postponed indefinitely with immediate effect last month after six players featuring in the competition tested positive for COVID-19. The PSL postponement news had angered several former Pakistan cricketers like Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq among others who had asked for an investigation to be held into the matter. Akhtar even called on Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan to leave aside important national commitments and look into the matter immediately. 

READ | Babar Azam dedicates special, heartfelt message for India; fans laud Pakistan captain

(Image Credit: AP)
 

READ | Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st Test live stream: Where to watch in Australia, NZ and Singapore?

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND