South Africa's Janneman Malan Lands PSL Deal, Says 'wish To Be Janneman To All Pakistanis'

South African batsman Janneman Malan, who has been picked up by Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Islamabad United to play in the remainder of the matches of the 6th edition of the tournament, has expressed excitement over his participation in the T20 event. Malan took to Twitter to express his gratitude to the team for picking him up during yesterday's replacement draft, saying "I wish to be janneman to all Pakistanis". In Urdu, which is Pakistan's official language, the word 'Jaan-e-man' means sweetheart. Malan decided to play on the word and said he wishes to be the "janneman" to all Pakistanis with his performances in the PSL.

Excited to join @IsbUnited Heard so many great things about the franchise. I just found out what Janneman means in urdu. I wish to be janneman to all Pakistanis with my performances in the PSL. #UnitedWeWin — Janneman Malan (@Janneman_Malan) April 28, 2021

Malan also received a welcome message from Islamabad United's owner Ali Naqvi, who said the franchise is equally excited to have him on board. Malan has played four ODIs and 9 T20Is for South Africa since making his international debut in 2019 against Pakistan. The 25-year-old has not played in the PSL before and this will be his first outing to the country.

We are equally excited to have you onboard @Janneman_Malan . Welcome to the #ISLUFamily! https://t.co/YRExJLzsLV — Ali Naqvi (@AliNaqvi808) April 28, 2021

PSL to restart on June 1

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) was called off mid-season earlier this year after a couple of players tested positive for COVID-19. After a lot of criticism and a bit of self-scrutiny, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided to restart the tournament from where it left in March. PCB on April 11 announced that it will resume PSL 6 from June 1 and will conduct the remaining 20 matches at National Stadium in Karachi. PCB will outsource the management of the bio-secure bubble to a private company this time to ensure the safety of players and support staff.

The sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) was postponed indefinitely with immediate effect last month after six players featuring in the competition tested positive for COVID-19. The PSL postponement news had angered several former Pakistan cricketers like Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq among others who had asked for an investigation to be held into the matter. Akhtar even called on Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan to leave aside important national commitments and look into the matter immediately.

(Image Credit: AP)

