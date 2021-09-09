South Africa's T20 World Cup Squad Announced, Du Plessis Misses Out; Check Full Team

On Thursday, Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced an 18-member squad, including travelling reserves, for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Temba Bavuma has been named the captain of the side for the marquee ICC event scheduled to take place in the UAE between October and November this year. The same South African squad will also lock horns against Sri Lanka in their upcoming three-match T20I series.

Bavuma is expected to miss the upcoming Sri Lanka series as he is still recovering from a fracture in his right thumb. Keshav Maharaj will lead the team in the T20I series against Sri Lanka and make way for Bavuma when he returns. The T20 World Cup in the UAE will be Bavuma's first major ICC event as captain since he took over the job permanently earlier this year. Lungi Ngidi will also directly join the national team for the World Cup and not participate in the series against Sri Lanka.

So of the notable names missing from South Africa's World Cup squad are former captains AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis. Earlier, de Villiers had expressed his desire to participate in the upcoming World Cup for South Africa but later said he would not take his international retirement back to return for the Proteas.

South Africa had qualified for the T20 World Cup after they finished in the top eight of the ICC Men's T20I rankings. South Africa has been placed in Group 1 of the Super 12 stage alongside Australia, England, and West Indies. South Africa will start their T20 World Cup campaign with a match against Australia on October 23. The final of the World Cup is slated to be played on November 14 in Dubai.

According to The South African, CSA Convenor of Selectors Victor Mpitsang believes the recently announced squad can beat any team in the world and is perfectly balanced with reserve players more than capable of executing what is expected of them if they are called in for the job.

South Africa's squad for T20 World Cup

South Africa's squad for T20 World Cup: Temba Bavuma (captain), Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.

Travelling reserves: Andile Phehlukwayo, George Linde, Lizaad Williams.

