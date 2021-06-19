Southampton Weather Forecast Day 2 Of WTC Final: Rain Unlikely Before Lunch

The opening day of the inaugural WTC final had to be called off due to excessive rain in Southampton on Friday, June 18. The weather forecast for Day 2 of the World Test Championship final looks better than day one. According to the UK meteorological department, no rains are predicted for Saturday, June 19, and the day is expected to remain largely dry in Southampton. However, the next two days are expected to witness heavy showers in most parts of the region.

On Friday, the mood in Southampton was dampened by heavy showers, which poured for hours before forcing match officials to suspend the play for Day 1 due to wet outfield. Initially, the toss was delayed but when the rains didn't slow down, officials announced the suspension of the first session. An inspection was supposed to be held at around 3:00 pm local time, which did not happen and the match was called off due to wet outfield.

WTC final squad

India's Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

Extras: Mohammed Siraj, Hanuma Vihari, Umesh Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha

However, there are speculations that India might change its playing XI because of the heavy rains that poured upon the Ageas Bowl Stadium last afternoon. Many believe that India should play a combination of four pacers and one spinner instead of playing three pacers and two spinners in the WTC final because of the weather conditions in England that have historically favoured fast-bowlers the most. New Zealand has not announced its playing XI as of yet but has unveiled a 15-member squad from where it will pick its final XI.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (C), Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (VC), BJ Watling (WK), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry, Will Young, Kyle Jamieson, Colin de Grandhomme.

(Image Credit: ICC)