Southampton Weather Forecast For Day 3 Of WTC Final: Outbreaks Of Rain Expected

Day 3 of the World Test Championship final could see outbreaks of rain in between with heavy overcast conditions. According to UK's Met Department, Southampton will see some sudden bursts of rain with the day staying largely cloudy. Heavy showers are expected to pour down during the late afternoon with maximum temperature forecasted to reach 20 degrees Celcius. Day 2 of the historic Test match between India and New Zealand was affected due to overcast conditions as the play had to be stopped after tea due to bad light.

"A cloudy day across the region with outbreaks of rain. During the afternoon a line of heavier showers will possibly develop, extending from south London towards the west. Maximum temperature 20 °C," the UK government's Met Office said in its forecast.

Day 2 of WTC Final

Day 2 of the World Test Championship final, which was technically Day 1 because of no play on the opening day of the one-off match, saw India lose three wickets in the form of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Cheteshwar Pujara. New Zealand bowlers took full advantage of the early swing and seam the pitch was offering. Kyle Jamieson struck first for the Kiwis as he dismissed Sharma for 34 runs. Neil Wagner came in and took a wicket in his very first over of the match as he sent Gill back for 28 runs. Pujara played more than 50 balls, scoring 8 runs before and after lunch with Indian skipper Virat Kohli by his side.

However, Pujara couldn't last long in the second session and succumbed to a full-length delivery from Boult, which hit him directly on his pads, prompting an lbw appeal from the Kiwis. Kohli and India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane held their grounds as they forged a 50-run partnership together before the end of play on Day 2. Kohli was batting at 44 off 124 balls and Rahane at 29 off 79 before the match officials stopped the play due to bad light.

New Zealand Playing XI: Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (VC), BJ Watling (WK), Devon Conway, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Kyle Jamieson, Colin de Grandhomme, Henry Nicholls.

India Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

(Image Credit: ICC)

