Southampton Weather Forecast For Day 4 Of WTC Final: Outbreaks Of Light Rain Expected

Day 4 of the World Test Championship final is expected to witness light rains throughout the day, especially across Kent and East Sussex. According to the UK's Met Department, Southampton will see outbreaks of light rain throughout Monday, which is forecasted to ease and become patchy by the afternoon, slowly clearing overnight. Meanwhile, there will be some sunshine on Tuesday with the forecast suggesting a dry day in the west and breezy and cloudier in the east.

"Murky and cool with outbreaks of light rain throughout Monday, occasionally heavy across Kent and East Sussex at first. The rain will ease and become patchy in the afternoon, especially in the east. Breezy along with coastal areas. Maximum temperature 15 °C," the UK government's Met Office said in its forecast.

Day 3 of WTC final

Day 3 of the World Test Championship final saw some really exciting battles between the bat and the ball. The day began with Indian batters Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane resuming batting. Kohli was dismissed early by Kyle Jamieson as he couldn't surpass his overnight score of 44. Rahane added 49 on the board before being dismissed by Neil Wagner. Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, and others were also dismissed before the end of the second session on Sunday. India posted a total of 217 runs on the board in 92.1 overs. Jamieson picked up a five-wicket haul, his fifth in WTC matches.

Tom Latham and Devon Conway opened the batting for New Zealand and provided a solid start with a partnership of 70 runs. Latham was dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin for 30 off 104 balls. Conway remained on the pitch and batted his way out to score the first half-century of the match. Conway scored 54 runs before being dismissed by Ishant Sharma right before the end of play on Day 3. Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor will resume batting for the Kiwis on Monday.

IMAGE: ICC

