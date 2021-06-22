Southampton Weather Forecast For Day 5 Of WTC Final: Play Expected, Low Chance Of Rain

The weather forecast for Day 5 of the World Test Championship final is looking good for the play to be held without any interruptions. According to the UK government's Met Department, there is less chance of rain in the morning as the precipitation percentage is 10%. However, rain is expected to hit Southampton just before the scheduled lunchtime with the chance of precipitation ranging from 40-50%.

"Cloudy with light rain and drizzle in the far southeast, mainly Kent and Sussex, during the morning. Becoming drier, although the cloud will be slow to break up during the day. Probably staying on the cool side underneath the cloud. Maximum temperature 19 °C," UK Met Office said in its forecast.

Day 4 of the World Test Championship final was a complete washout as the play was abandoned without a single ball bowled. The play suffered a delay in the morning, which led to the first session being cancelled due to rain. The play never commenced after lunch as the rain continued to pour over the Ageas Bowl. Around tea break, match officials announced that play on Day 4 has been abandoned and another attempt will be made on Day 5. Players from both sides will now have 196 overs combined to make a difference and force a result in order to decide the first-ever Test champion. Otherwise, the ICC will declare a joint winner in case the match ends in a draw.

Day 3 of WTC final

Day 3 of the World Test Championship final saw some really exciting battles between the bat and the ball. The day began with Indian batters Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane resuming batting. Kohli was dismissed early by Kyle Jamieson as he couldn't surpass his overnight score of 44. Rahane added 49 on the board before being dismissed by Neil Wagner. Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, and others were also dismissed before the end of the second session on Sunday. India posted a total of 217 runs on the board in 92.1 overs. Jamieson picked up a five-wicket haul, his fifth in WTC matches.

Tom Latham and Devon Conway opened the batting for New Zealand and provided a solid start with a partnership of 70 runs. Latham was dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin for 30 off 104 balls. Conway remained on the pitch and batted his way out to score the first half-century of the match. Conway scored 54 runs before being dismissed by Ishant Sharma right before the end of play on Day 3. Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor are expected to resume batting for the Kiwis on Tuesday.

(Image Credit: ICC)

