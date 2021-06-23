Southampton Weather Forecast For Day 6 Of WTC Final: Rain Unlikely; Dry, Warm Day Expected

The weather in Southampton is expected to be mostly dry and warm throughout the day with bright sun coming out in spells on Reserve Day (Day 6) of WTC Final between India and New Zealand. According to the United Kingdom's Met Department, Southampton is unlikely to see any rain today and the weather is expected to be warm and dry after a chilly start in the morning. The chance of precipitation will remain less than 5% throughout the day. Day 5 of the World Test Championship final had suffered a delayed start, while the previous day witnessed a complete washout without a single ball bowled.

"After a cool start, it will be a mostly fine and dry day, with good spells of sunshine. Feeling warmer compared to previous days, with light winds. Maximum temperature 23 °C," UK's Met Office said in its forecast.

Day 5 of WTC final

On Day 5, India managed to dismiss New Zealand for 249 runs and then finished the day with a lead of 32 runs by putting 64/2 on the board. New Zealand resumed batting at 101/2 on Day 5 after a complete washout the previous day. Indian bowlers picked up three wickets right before the end of the first session, including some crucial ones such as Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, and BJ Watling. After the lunch break, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson forged a couple of useful partnerships with tailenders, including Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, and Tim Southee.

When Kane Williamson was dismissed for 49, it was all over for New Zealand as the next couple of wickets fell in a jiffy. Southee made a crucial 30 off 46 balls before being dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja right before the tea break. India began its second innings and lost Shubman Gill early for just 8 runs. Southee trapped Gill lbw in the 11th over. Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara put up a good partnership before the former was dismissed lbw by Southee again. Rohit had scored 30 off 81 balls. Kohli joined Pujara in the middle and the duo stuck until the play was called off for the day.

Kohli and Pujara will resume batting for India on Day 6. India will look to bat and go for a draw given the low total they have on the board at the moment. To secure a lead of 200 or more, India will have to bat at least until tea and will have just one session to bowl New Zealand all-out, which is highly unlikely. The match is expected to end in a draw and we might see joint winners of the first-ever World Test Championship.

IMAGE: ICC