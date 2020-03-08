SPA Vs GER Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All 2nd T20I Match Details

Spain will take on Germany in the second T20I on Sunday, March 8 at 6.30 PM IST. The SPA vs GER live match will take place at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria, Spain. Here is the SPA vs GER Dream11 prediction, SPA vs GER match prediction, SPA vs GER playing 11 and other SPA vs GER live match details. At the time of writing this report, the SPA vs GER live match for the first T20I was taking place.

SPA vs GER Dream11 prediction: Squads to determine the SPA vs GER playing 11

Here are the squads that will also form the SPA vs GER Dream11 team -

SPA vs GER Dream11 prediction: Spain - Faran Afzal, Awais Ahmed (WK), Yasir Ali, Paul Hennessy, Ravi Panchal, Christian Muñoz Mills (C), Raja Adeel, Kuldeep Lal, Jack Perman, Tauqeer Hussain, Tom Vine, Mukhtiar Singh, Adam Algar.

SPA vs GER Dream11 prediction: Germany - Michael Richardson (WK), Vijayshankar Chikkannaiah, Venkatraman Ganesan (C), Vishnu Elam Bharathi, Abdul-Shakoor Rahimzei, Harmanjot Singh, Amir Mangal, Dieter Klein, Asad Mohammad, Ahmed Wardak, Izatullah Dawlatzai, Sahir Naqash, Amith Sarma, Muslim Yar.

SPA vs GER Dream11 team: SPA vs GER Dream11 prediction

Here is the SPA vs GER Dream11 team that is expected to fetch you the maximum points -

Wicketkeepers: A Alger, M Richardson

Batsmen: F Afzal (vice-captain), H Singh, A Mangal

All-Rounders: R Panchal (Captain), P Hennessy, T Hussain

Bowlers: D Klein, H Wardak, J Perman

Please keep in mind that the SPA vs GER Dream11 prediction has been made with our own analysis. The SPA vs GER Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

SPA vs GER Dream11 prediction: SPA vs GER match prediction

The SPA vs GER live match can be expected to be won by Germany as per our SPA vs GER match prediction.

SPA vs GER live

The SPA vs GER live match can be live-streamed on Cricket Spain YouTube and European Cricket Network's official website.

