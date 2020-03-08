SPA Vs GER Live Streaming, Where To Watch, Pitch & Weather Report, 2nd T20I Match Preview

Spain will face Germany in the 2nd T20I on Sunday, March 8 at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria, Spain. The SPA vs GER live match will begin at 6:30 PM IST. Here is every detail that you need to know about the upcoming Spain vs Germany T20 match. These include the SPA vs GER live streaming, SPA vs GER live telecast in India, SPA vs GER live scores.

ALSO READ | AU-L Vs SL-L Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, RSWS 2nd T20 Match Preview

SPA vs GER live streaming and SPA vs GER live telecast in India

The SPA vs GER live telecast in India will not be on television. The SPA vs GER live streaming will be on Cricket Spain YouTube and European Cricket Network's official website. The SPA vs GER live scores can also be followed on European Cricket and ICC's official website and social media pages.

ALSO READ | PSL 2020 LAH Vs KAR Live Streaming, Where To Watch, Pitch And Weather Report, Game Preview

SPA vs GER live streaming: Pitch and weather report to determine the SPA vs GER live scores

According to AccuWeather, Almeria will see a high temperature of 18 degrees Celcius and a low temperature of 12 degrees Celcius. There is no rain predicted during the Spain vs Germany T20 match, which will not interrupt the SPA vs GER live streaming or the SPA vs GER live telecast in India. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first as the pitch has favoured batsmen mostly.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma Trolls Mumbai Indians' IPL Title Wins In 'odd' Years, Watch Video

SPA vs GER live scores: Spain vs Germany T20 preview

Spain and Germany take each other in a 2-match T20I series in Spain. SPA vs GER live streaming for both the matches will take place on the same day, i.e. Sunday, March 8. Spain might have the home advantage but Germany start as favourites with a well-balanced team.

ALSO READ | Ind W Vs Aus W: Indian Fans Ridicule One-sided Final After T20 World Cup Loss To Australia