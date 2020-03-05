SPA Vs LAM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11 And All Alicante T10 Match Details

Sporting Alfa CC will take on La Manga CC in the 13th match of the ECS-Alicante T10 league 2020 on Thursday, March 5. The SPA vs LAM live match will be played at the Sporting Alfas Cricket Club, Alicante. The SPA vs LAM live match will commence at 2:30 PM (IST). Here is a look at our SPA vs LAM Dream11 prediction, the SPA vs LAM match prediction and SPA vs LAM Dream11 team and SPA vs LAM playing 11. This is expected to fetch you the maximum points in the SPA vs LAM live match.

Sporting Alfas have won three consecutive matches on the back of some brilliant performances from their players. Eddie Ballard, Faran Afzal, Mark Perman and Simon Barter within their ranks who are in great form with the bat. They also have lethal bowlers in the form of Jamshaid Ahmad, Amjad Hussain and Hamza Kayani who have been in some good form.

On the other hand, La Manga has won one match and lost one in their previous two outings. Adam Algar, Joel Book and Jonathan Kinsella are the batsmen who will be key to their performance. Connor Wood and Charlie Rumistrewicz will be the bowlers to watch out for.

Let's take a look at the squads and SPA vs LAM Dream11 prediction.

SPA vs LAM Dream11 Prediction: Squads

SPA vs LAM Dream11 Prediction: Sporting Alfas Squad

Faran Afzal (Captain), Antonio Brown (Wicket-keeper), Simon Barter, Christian Munoz, Jamshaid Ahmad, Abdul Wajid, Waqar Ashraf, Tyler Brown, Amjad Hussain, Hamza Kayani, Basharat Ali, Jamie Roper, Kieran Perman, Jack Perman, Mark Perman, Sam Lupson, Antonio Brown, Ian Byrne, Kevin Laundon, Eddie Ballard

SPA vs LAM Dream11 Prediction: La Manga Squad

Adam Algar, Joel Brook, Jonathan Kinsella, Ravi Panchal, Paul Hennessey, Hugh James, Kieran Wood, Connor Wood, Paul Harvey, Pawitter Singh, Charlie Rumistrzewicz, Theo Rumistrzewicz, Neil Brook, Paul Sadler, Ollie Richardson, Amendeep Singh, Andy Mccullock, Tommy Knowles

SPA vs LAM Dream11 Prediction: SPA vs LAM Dream11 team

Here is the SPA vs LAM Dream11 team that is expected to fetch you the maximum points -

Wicketkeepers: Antonio Brown

Batsmen: Eddie Ballard (Captain), Christian Munoz, Joel Brook, Kieran Wood

Bowlers: Faran Afzal (Vice-captain), D Walker, Ravi Panchal

All-Rounder: Jack Perman, Charlie Rumistrzewicz, Hugh James

SPA vs LAM Dream11 Prediction: SPA vs LAM match prediction

Sporting Alfas C.C start off as favourites to win in our SPA vs LAM match prediction.

Note: Please keep in mind that our SPA vs LAM Dream11 prediction is made with our own analysis. Our SPA vs LAM Dream11 team are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games. Catch all the SPA vs LAM live action on FanCode.

IMAGE COURTESY: EUROPEAN CRICKET LEAGUE TWITTER