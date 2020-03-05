SPA Vs LAM Live Scores, Where To Watch, Pitch & Weather Report, Alicante T10 Match Preview

Sporting Alfa CC will take on La Manga CC in the 13th match of the ECS-Alicante T10 league 2020 on Thursday, March 5. The SPA vs LAM live match will be played at the Sporting Alfas Cricket Club, Alicante. The SPA vs LAM live match will commence at 2:30 PM (IST). Here are the SPA vs LAM live score, SPA vs LAM live telecast in India, SPA vs LAM live streaming and all SPA vs LAM live match details.

SPA vs LAM live streaming, SPA vs LAM live telecast in India and SPA vs LAM live score

Viewers can watch the SPA vs LAM live streaming on FanCode. You can also catch the SPA vs LAM live streaming on ecn.cricket. You can catch all the SPA vs LAM live score updates on European Cricket's official social media pages. There is no SPA vs LAM live telecast in India.

SPA vs LAM live match: Pitch report to determine SPA vs LAM live score

The wind at the venue is going to help the fast bowlers and they will purchase movement from the track. The team batting first has won a majority of the games here. So, the team winning the toss would look to bat first and defend the total as per the SPA vs LAM live score.

SPA vs LAM live match: Weather report to determine SPA vs LAM live score

According to Accuweather, the winds will blow at a rate of 20 to 28 km/hr whereas the temperature will deviate between 12 and 25 Degrees Celsius. It is expected to be cloudy but there's no chance of rain.

SPA vs LAM live match: Preview prior to the SPA vs LAM live score

Sporting Alfas have won three consecutive matches on the back of some brilliant performances from their players. Eddie Ballard, Faran Afzal, Mark Perman and Simon Barter within their ranks who are in great form with the bat. They also have lethal bowlers in the form of Jamshaid Ahmad, Amjad Hussain and Hamza Kayani who have been in some good form.

On the other hand, La Manga has won one match and lost one in their previous two outings. Adam Algar, Joel Book and Jonathan Kinsella are the batsmen who will be key to their performance. Connor Wood and Charlie Rumistrewicz will be the bowlers to watch out for in the SPA vs LAM live match.

IMAGE COURTESY: EUROPEAN CRICKET LEAGUE TWITTER