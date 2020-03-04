SPA Vs LEV Live Scores, Where To Watch, Pitch And Weather Report, Alicante T10 Preview

Sporting Alfa CC will take on Levante CC in the 10th match of the ECS-Alicante T10 league 2020 on Wednesday, March 4. The SPA vs LEV live match will be played at the Sporting Alfas Cricket Club, Alicante. The SPA vs LEV live match will commence at 4:30 PM (IST). Here are the SPA vs LEV live score, SPA vs LEV live telecast in India, SPA vs LEV live streaming and all Alicante T10 match details. The Alicante T10 tournament will have the SPA vs LEV live match as a crucial one ahead of the final stages.

SPA vs LEV live streaming, SPA vs LEV live telecast in India and SPA vs LEV live score

Viewers can watch the SPA vs LEV live streaming on FanCode. You can also catch the SPA vs LEV live streaming on ecn.cricket. You can catch all the SPA vs LEV live score updates on European Cricket's official social media pages. There is no SPA vs LEV live telecast in India.

SPA vs LEV live match: Pitch report to determine SPA vs LEV live score

The wind at the venue is going to help the fast bowlers and they will purchase movement from the track. The team batting first has won a majority of the games here. So, the team winning the toss would look to bat first and defend the total as per the SPA vs LEV live score.

SPA vs LEV live match: Weather report to determine SPA vs LEV live score

According to Accuweather, the winds will blow at a rate of 17 and 24 km/hr whereas the temperature will hover between 13 and 23 degrees Celsius. There are no chances of rain during the SPA vs LEV live match.

SPA vs LEV live match: Preview prior to the SPA vs LEV live score

Sporting Alfa CC have already won two matches in the tournament. They have a strong batting line up with the likes of Eddie Ballard, Faran Afzal, Mark Perman and Simon Barter within their ranks who are in great form with the bat. They also have lethal bowlers in the form of Jamshaid Ahmad, Amjad Hussain and Hamza Kayani who have been in some good form.

On the other hand, Levante CC had a tough Tuesday. They will now square off against Sporting Alfa CC. Levante have hard-hitting batsmen Graham Hunt, Furqan Zameer and Asar Raza who can change the match with their power hitting. On the bowling front, they have Peter West, Imtiaz Ullah and Qasim Abbas who will be key for Levante. The SPA vs LEV live score should range from 70-85 as per our prediction.

IMAGE COURTESY: EUROPEAN CRICKET LEAGUE TWITTER