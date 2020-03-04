SPA Vs MAU Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All Alicante T10 Match Details

Sporting Alfas C.C. will face Madrid United C.C. in Match 9 of the European Cricket Series Alicante T10, 2020. The SPA vs MAU live match will be played at Sporting Alfas Cricket Ground, Alicante on Wednesday, March 4 at 2:30 PM IST. The Alicante T10 will have the SPA vs MAU live match as a very important one going into the final stages of the career. Here are the SPA vs MAU Dream11 prediction, SPA vs MAU Dream11 team, SPA vs MAU match prediction and all other SPA vs MAU live match details.

ALSO READ | Cricket Australia says ICC refuses reserve day for T20 semis

SPA vs MAU Dream11 prediction: SPA vs MAU Playing 11 likely from both squads

Here are the full squads from which the SPA vs MAU playing 11 and the SPA vs MAU Dream11 team will be formed -

SPA vs MAU Dream11 prediction - Sporting Alfas C.C.:

Faran Afzal, Jack Perman, Kieran Perman, Simon Barter, Christian Munoz, Antonio Brown, Waqar Ashraf, Eddie Ballard, Sam Lupson, Phill Panicil, Kamran Muhamad, Basharat Ali, Jamie Roper, Mark Perman, Sam Lupson, Ian Byrne, Kevin Laundon.

SPA vs MAU Dream11 prediction - Madrid United C.C.:

Tauqueer Hussain, Qadar Nawaz, Kashif Rana, Abdul Hafeez, Kashif Iqbal, Ittfaq Ahmad, Mohammad Ashraf, Mohammad Tauseef, Waheed Akhtar, Kashif Aziz, Robiul Khan, Tasawar Azam, Usman Ali, Ahsan Yaqoob, Zia ul Qayum, MD Abul Kalam Azad, Noore Azman, Jabar Ali, Waqar Zafar, Alian Abbas, Mohammad Rabin, and Farukh Nadeem.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli's fiery mouthful to send off Kiwis invites sarcastic 'Spirit Of Cricket' jibes

SPA vs MAU Dream11 team: SPA vs MAU Dream11 prediction

Here is the SPA vs MAY Dream11 team and SPA vs MAU Dream11 prediction that is expected to bring you the maximum results -

Wicket-keepers: Waqar Zafar-Mirza, Antonio Brown

Batsmen: Eddie Ballard (captain), Robiul Khan, Christian Munoz

All-Rounders: Faran Afzal (vice-captain), Qadar Nawaz, Noore Azman

Bowlers: AH Niazi, Kieran Perman, Jack Perman

Please keep in mind that the SPA vs MAU Dream11 prediction has been made with our own analysis. The SPA vs MAU Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya's use of 'BCCI' helmet during return to cricket field triggers controversy

SPA vs MAU Dream11 prediction: SPA vs MAU match prediction

As per the SPA vs MAU match prediction, Madrid United's last match was against Levante C.C. and the match ended in a tie. Their best batsmen in the game were Waqar Zafar and Qadar Nawaz. Their best bowlers were Qadar Nawaz and Robiul Khan. Sporting Alfas' last match was against Intellectuals C.C. and they won by 97 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Eddie Ballard and Faran Afzal. Their best bowlers were Kamran Muhamad and Kieran Perman.

The SPA vs MAU live match can be expected to be won by Sporting Alfas C.C., according to our SPA vs MAU match prediction.

SPA vs MAU Dream11 prediction: SPA vs MAU Live

The Sporting Alfas C.C. vs Madrid United C.C. match can be live-streamed on Fancode and can also be followed here after you make your SPA vs MAU Dream11 team and SPA vs MAU match prediction.

ALSO READ | 'Genius mind when it comes to cricket': Duminy comes out in support of skipper de Kock