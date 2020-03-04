SPA Vs MAU Live Scores, Where To Watch, Pitch & Weather Report, Alicante T10 Match Preview

Sporting Alfas C.C. will face Madrid United C.C. in Match 9 of the European Cricket Series T10, 2020 on Wednesday, March 4 at the Sporting Alfas Cricket Club, Alicante. The SPA vs MAU live match will begin at 2:30 PM IST. Here is every detail that you need to know about the upcoming SPA vs MAU live match including the SPA vs MAU live streaming updates, SPA vs MAU live score, SPA vs MAU live telecast in India and other Alicante T10 match details.

SPA vs MAU live streaming details: SPA vs MAU live score and SPA vs MAU live telecast in India

There is no SPA vs MAU live telecast in India. On the internet though, the SPA vs MAU live streaming is available on FanCode and ECN's official website. The website can also be used for following the SPA vs MAU live score along with the social media pages for all updates on the SPA vs MAU live match.

SPA vs MAU live match: Pitch and weather report to affect SPA vs MAU live score

The pitch at the Sporting Alfas ground is good for the fast bowlers but the length of the match is too short for the pitch to have any considerable effect on the game of the players or the outcome or the SPA vs MAU live score. Statistically, the teams chasing have not been able to chase well at this ground. According to AccuWeather, Alicante will see a high temperature of 23 degrees Celcius and a low temperature of 13 degrees Celcius. There is a very small chance of rain during the SPA vs MAU live match.

SPA vs MAU live match: Preview prior to the SPA vs MAU live score

Madrid United's last match was against Levante C.C. and the match ended in a tie. Their best batsmen in the game were Waqar Zafar and Qadar Nawaz. Their best bowlers were Qadar Nawaz and Robiul Khan. Sporting Alfas' last match was against Intellectuals C.C. and they won by 97 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Eddie Ballard and Faran Afzal. Their best bowlers were Kamran Muhamad and Kieran Perman. The SPA vs MAU live match can be expected to be won by Sporting Alfas C.C. We predict that the SPA vs MAU live score will range from 80-90 for this match.

