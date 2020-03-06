SPA Vs PPT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11 And All Alicante T10 Match Details

Sporting Alfas C.C. will take on Pinatar Pirates in the first semi-final of the Dream11 ECS-Alicante T10 League 2020 on Friday, March 6. The SPA vs PPT live match will be played at the Woodbridge Oval in Albir. The SPA vs PPT live match will be played at 2:30 PM (IST). Here is a look at our SPA vs PPT playing 11, SPA vs PPT Dream11 prediction, the SPA vs PPT match prediction and SPA vs PPT Dream11 team that is expected to fetch you the maximum points in the SPA vs PPT live match.

ALSO READ | DY Patil T20 Cup: Shikhar Dhawan Follows Hardik Pandya's Footsteps By Violating BCCI Rules

Sporting Alfas C.C. have been clinical in the tournament so far with 5 wins. They have to battle it out with Pinatar Pirates in order to secure a place in the final. They have a strong batting line up with the likes of Faran Afzal, Eddie Ballard and Simon Barter within their ranks who are in great form with the bat. They also have lethal bowlers in the form of Jamshaid Ahmad, Amjad Hussain and Hamza Kayani who have been in some good form.

On the other hand, Pinatar Pirates ended the group stage at the fourth position with 4 points to their name. They have a great squad with a blend of experienced and young players. Gopi Singh, Santosh Rai and J Jagdeep Singh will be the batsmen to look out for. Balwant Singh and Kulwant Singh will lead their bowling attack.

ALSO READ | IND W Vs ENG W Live: India Qualify For The Final After Rain Washes Out Sydney Semi-final

Let's take a look at the squads and SPA vs PPT Dream11 prediction.

SPA vs PPT Dream11 Prediction: Squads from which the SPA vs PPT playing 11

SPA vs PPT Dream11 Prediction: Sporting Alfas C.C. Squad

Faran Afzal (Captain), Antonio Brown (Wicket-keeper), Simon Barter, Christian Munoz, Jamshaid Ahmad, Abdul Wajid, Waqar Ashraf, Tyler Brown, Amjad Hussain, Hamza Kayani, Basharat Ali, Jamie Roper, Kieran Perman, Jack Perman, Mark Perman, Sam Lupson, Antonio Brown, Ian Byrne, Kevin Laundon, Eddie Ballard

SPA vs PPT Dream11 Prediction: Pinatar Pirates Squad

Rahul Maini, Sukhi Singh (Wicket-keeper), Gopi Singh, Santosh Rai, Kuldeep Lal, Lovejit Singh, Jassie Jagdeep Singh, Sukhpal Singh, Balwant Singh, Gulshan Kumar, Kulwant Singh, Mukhtiar Singh, Dillpreet Singh, Javed Iqbal, Vikash Singh, Harwinderdeep Singh

ALSO READ | PSL 2020: Darren Sammy Calls Peshawar Zalmi 'his Baby' After Being Dropped From Playing 11

SPA vs PPT Dream11 Prediction: SPA vs PPT Dream11 team

Here is the SPA vs PPT Dream11 team that is expected to fetch you the maximum points -

Wicketkeepers: Antonio Brown, Sukhpal Singh

Batsmen: Christian Munoz (Vice-captain), Jassie Jagdeep Singh, Eddie Ballard (Captain)

Bowlers: Jamshaid Ahmad, Jack Perman, Kulwant Singh, Hamza Kayani

All-Rounder: Gulshan Kumar, Faran Afzal

SPA vs PPT Dream11 Prediction: SPA vs PPT match prediction

Sporting Alfas C.C start off as favourites to win in our SPA vs PPT Dream11 prediction.

Note: Please keep in mind that our SPA vs PPT Dream11 prediction is made with our own analysis. Our SPA vs PPT Dream11 team are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Gives Golden Bowling Advice To Piyush Chawla During CSK Training; Watch

IMAGE COURTESY: EUROPEAN CRICKET LEAGUE TWITTER