SPA Vs PPT Live Scores, Where To Watch, Pitch And Weather Report, Alicante T10 Preview

Sporting Alfas C.C. will take on Pinatar Pirates in the first semi-final of the Dream11 ECS-Alicante T10 League 2020 on Friday, March 6. The SPA vs PPT live match will be played at the Woodbridge Oval in Albir. The SPA vs PPT live telecast in India will be played at 2:30 PM (IST).

SPA vs PPT live streaming, SPA vs PPT live telecast in India and SPA vs PPT live match

Viewers can watch the SPA vs PPT live streaming on FanCode. You can also catch the SPA vs PPT live streaming on ecn.cricket. You can catch all the SPA vs PPT live score on European Cricket's official social media pages. There is no SPA vs PPT live match telecast in India.

SPA vs PPT live match: Pitch Report

The wind at the venue is going to help the fast bowlers and they will purchase movement from the track. The team batting first has won a majority of the games here. So, the team winning the toss would look to bat first and defend the total in the SPA vs PPT live score.

SPA vs PPT live match: Weather Report

According to Accuweather, the wind will blow at a rate of 11 km/hr whereas the temperature will deviate between 10 and 18 Degree Celsius. There are slight chances of rain so the team winning the toss would like to bat first, impacting the SPA vs PPT live score.

SPA vs PPT live match: Match Preview

Sporting Alfas C.C. have been clinical in the tournament so far with 5 wins. They have to battle it out with Pinatar Pirates in order to secure a place in the final. They have a strong batting line up with the likes of Faran Afzal, Eddie Ballard and Simon Barter within their ranks who are in great form with the bat. They also have lethal bowlers in the form of Jamshaid Ahmad, Amjad Hussain and Hamza Kayani who have been in some good form.

On the other hand, Pinatar Pirates ended the group stage at the fourth position with 4 points to their name. They have a great squad with a blend of experienced and young players. Gopi Singh, Santosh Rai and J Jagdeep Singh will be the batsmen to look out for. Balwant Singh and Kulwant Singh will lead their bowling attack.

IMAGE COURTESY: EUROPEAN CRICKET LEAGUE TWITTER