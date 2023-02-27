The Isle of Man on Sunday registered the lowest-ever total in T20 cricket as they got bowled out for just 10 runs against Spain. The self-governing British Crown dependency scored 10 runs in 8.4 overs as seven of their batsmen got dismissed for a duck. The rest of their players contributed four or fewer runs to put on a miniature total on the board. Spain took just two balls to chase down the target, winning by 10 wickets with 19.4 overs remaining.

With this, the Isle of Man broke the unwanted record of Australia's Sydney Thunder, which scored 15 runs against Adelaide Strikers in a Big Bash League (BBL) match late last year. The Thunder got bowled out for a mere 15 runs in 5.5 overs while trying to chase down a 140-run target in the fifth match of the BBL 2022-23 edition. The scorecard sent shockwaves all over the cricketing world. However, the Isle of Man has now registered the lowest score in T20 cricket history.

Isle of Man vs Spain

As far as the match is concerned, Spain won the toss and elected to bowl first against the Isle of Man at the La Manga Club Bottom Ground. Batting first, the Isle of Man could amass just 10 runs on the board with Joseph Burrows finishing as their top-scorer with 4 off 7 balls. George Burrows, Luke Ward, and Jacob Butler scored two runs each to bring up the remaining 6 runs. Mohammad Kamran and Atif Mehmood did the job with the ball for Spain as they picked up eight wickets between them. Lorne Burns also took 2 wickets to his name.

In the second innings, Awais Ahmed and Muhammad Ihsan opened the batting for Spain but the latter didn't get a chance to face even a single ball from the Isle of Man. Ahmed scored 12 off 3 balls including two sixes to finish the chase for his side. He hit with a strike rate of 400.00. Joseph Burrows bowled two balls and conceded 13 runs with an economy of 39.00. Atif Mehmood was named the player of the match for picking four wickets for just 6 runs.

