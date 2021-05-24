SPB Vs BGR Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News, Vincy Premier League Preview

The Salt Pond Breakers will take on the Botanical Garden Rangers in the 19th match of the Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 2021. The match is set to begin at 9:00 PM IST (11:30 AM local time) from the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, St Vincent on May 24, 2021. Here is our SPB vs BGR Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10: SPB vs BGR preview

With just six group stage matches remaining at the Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 2021, the Salt Pond Breakers and the Botanical Garden Rangers will clash hoping to make it into the top four. The 2019 champions and 2020 runners-up, the Breakers are in 4th place on the table with two wins and three losses. The side will be disappointed as they come into this game on a three-match losing streak, especially considering that they won their first two games in a row.

Meanwhile, winless in the league and in the last place on the table, the Botanical Garden Rangers find themselves in a tough spot this season. Approaching the end of the group stages of the tournament, the Rangers have failed to win a single one of their games and will not qualify to round two. They will come into this game having lost their last match to the Fort Charlotte Strikers by ten wickets. This will be the first match between the two teams this season.

SPB vs BGR player record

SPB's Sunil Ambris and Seon Sween - the 8th and 9th best scorers in the tournament - will be the best batsmen in this draw. Jevon Samuel and Ambris will also be the best bowlers in this match, having taken 6 and 5 wickets respectively so far.

SPB vs BGR: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex has been a bowling-friendly one through the series. With an average first innings score of 92 and almost 10 wickets falling in each game, we expect this match to have a score of 80-90. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bat first. Accuweather predicts no rain during the game. The temperature is expected to be around 30°C, with 68% humidity and 45% cloud cover.

Average first innings score: 92

Record of chasing teams: Won – 6 of 18

Injury and Availability News

There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.

SPB vs BGR Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

SPB: Sunil Ambris (C), Oziko Williams, Seon Sween (WK), Andrew Thomas, Sheldon Hooper, Rickford Walker, Denson Hoyte, Delorn Johnson, Jeremy Layne, Jeremy Haywood, Jevon Samuel

BGR: Kesrick Williams (C), Jordan Samuel, Wayne Harper (WK), Jaheil Walters, Urnel Thomas, Mcleon Williams, Winston Samuel, Dorson Cottle, Donald Delpleche, Kimali Williams, Zemron Providence

SPB vs BGR best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Delorn Johnson, Sunil Ambris

Vice-Captain – Jaheil Walters, Seon Sween

Delorn Johnson and Sunil Ambris will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

SPB vs BGR Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Wayne Harper, Seon Sween

Batsmen – Jaheil Walters, Urnel Thomas, Rickford Walker

All-Rounders – Sunil Ambris, Denson Hoyte

Bowlers – Zemron Providence, Donald Delpleche, Delorn Johnson, Jevon Samuel

SPB vs BGR Dream11 Prediction

According to our SPB vs BGR Dream11 prediction, the Salt Pond Breakers will edge past the Rangers and win this match.

Note: The SPB vs BGR player record and as a result, the SPB vs BGR best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SPB vs BGR Dream11 team and SPB vs BGR prediction do not guarantee positive results.

