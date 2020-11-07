SPB Vs DVE Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Vincy Premier League T10 Preview

Salt Pond Breakers will square off with Dark View Explorers in Match 2 of the second edition of the Vincy Premier League T10 competition on Saturday, November 7 at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex. The SPB vs DVE live-action will kickoff at 11:00 PM (IST). Here's the SPB vs DVE Dream11 prediction, SPB vs DVE Dream11 team news, top picks and other details of the match.

SPB vs DVE Match prediction and preview

The Vincy Premier League T10 was was one of the first cricketing tournaments to resume soon after the coronavirus lockdown. The second edition of the tournament kick starts from Saturday, November 7 and will continue until November 22. The tournament will see 30 games being played during the course of the next 15 days.

All the matches will be played at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex. Salt Pond Breakers, Botanical Garden Rangers, Dark View Explorers, Fort Charlotte Strikers, Grenadines Divers and La Soufriere Hikers are the six teams that will participate this season. It was Salt Pond Breakers who emerged victorious in the first edition of the competition.

SPB vs DVE playing 11: Salt Pond Breakers squad

Sunil Ambris, Delorn Johnson, Javid Harry, Urnel Thomas, Ryan John, Tijourn Pope, Ricavo Williams, Seon Sween, Leshawn Lewis, Jeremy Layne, Romano Pierre, Davian Barnum, Kensley Joseph

SPB vs DVE playing 11: Dark View Explorers squad

Lindon James, Shammon Hooper, Deron Greaves, Miles Bascombe, S.Williaams Dean Browne, Jaheil Walters, Wesrick Strough, Drumo Toney, O’J Matthews, Jade Matthews, Denson Hoyte, Alick Athanaze

SPB vs DVE Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Lindon James

Batsmen: Romano Pierre, Davian Barnum, Urnel Thomas, S.Williaams (Vice-captain)

All-rounders: Sunil Ambris (Captain), Deron Greaves, Shammon Hooper

Bowlers: Delorn Johnson, Wesrick Strough, Tijourn Pope

SPB vs DVE top picks

Salt Pond Breakers: Sunil Ambris, Delorn Johnson

Dark View Explorers: Lindon James, S.Williaams

SPB vs DVE Match prediction

Salt Pond Breakers are the favourites to win the SPB vs DVE live match on Saturday.

Note: The SPB vs DVE Match prediction is based on our own analysis. The SPB vs DVE Dream11 prediction and top picks do not guarantee a 100 per cent result in your game.

SOURCE: EUROPEAN CRICKET TWITTER

