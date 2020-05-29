SPB Vs DVE Live Scores, Where To Watch In India, Pitch Report, Vincy Premier T10 League

Salt Pond Breakers (SPB)and Dark View Explorers (DVE) will battle it out in the 24th match of the Vincy Premier T10 League on Friday, May 29. The SPB vs DVE live match will be played in a stadium with fans due to reduced fears surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are the SPB vs DVE live streaming details, SPB vs DVE live telecast in India details, SPB vs DVE live match details and where to access the SPB vs DVE live scores.

SPB vs DVE live streaming: Vincy Premier League schedule

The Vincy Premier League will be played from May 22 to May 31 with a total of 30 matches. Three matches are scheduled to be played in one day. The SPB vs DVE live match will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent. The SPB vs DVE live match on Friday is the final match of the triple-header.

SPB vs DVE live streaming: Vincy Premier League pitch and weather report

Coming to the SPB vs DVE live streaming and SPB vs DVE live telecast in India, fans can expect the Vincy Premier League match to go through without any interruptions as sunny weather is expected during the match, as per AccuWeather. The pitch at Arnos Vale Ground is a fairly slow one to bat on with slower bowlers expected to be the main highlight for both teams on Friday.

SPB vs DVE live streaming: Where to watch SPB vs DVE live telecast in India

For the SPB vs DVE live streaming, fans can logon to Dream11’s FanCode app to watch each ball of the SPB vs DVE live scores and match updates. There will be no SPB vs DVE live telecast in India. The SPB vs DVE live streaming of the SPB vs DVE live scores and match will begin at 10 pm IST. For the SPB vs DVE live scores and SPB vs DVE live match details, fans can visit the Twitter page of the tournament.

SPB vs DVE live streaming: SPB vs DVE live scores, match squad details

With the details about SPB vs DVE live streaming and SPB vs DVE live telecast in India done and dusted, here's a look at the Vincy Premier League SPB vs DVE live scores and match squad details.

SPB vs DVE live streaming, SPB vs DVE live scores and squad: SPB

Christroy John, Donwell Hector, Kadir Nedd, Kevin Peters, Rickford Walker, Sunil Ambris, Jeremy Layne, Urnel Thomas, Seon Sween, Benniton Stapleton, Delorn Johnson, Javid Harry, Wesrick Strough.

SPB vs DVE live streaming, SPB vs DVE live scores and squad: DVE

Lindon James, Deron Greaves, Andrew Thomas, Darius Martin, Shammon Hooper, Davian Barnum, Sealron Williaams, Kensley Joseph, Cody Horne, Kemron Strough, Ojay Matthews, Javid Williams, Denson Hoyte.

