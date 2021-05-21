SPB Vs FCS Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News, Vincy Premier League Preview

The Salt Pond Breakers will take on the Fort Charlotte Strikers in the 13th match of the Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 2021. The match is set to begin at 9:00 PM IST (11:30 AM local time) from the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, St Vincent on May 21, 2021. Here is our SPB vs FCS Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10: SPB vs FCS preview

Having had very similar runs at the Vincy Premier League T10 2021 season so far, the Salt Pond Breakers and Fort Charlotte Strikers will go up against each other in the 13th match of the series. Currently in 3rd place on the table with two wins and two losses, the Breakers will be looking to reach their third consecutive final at the tournament this year, having ended as the Champions in 2019 and runners-up in 2020. The team has had a bit of a downturn, losing two matches in a row coming into this fixture and will be looking at getting back on a winning streak.

Meanwhile, the Fort Charlotte Strikers find themselves in 4th place on the table with two wins and two losses to their name. With alternating wins and losses in their four games so far, the Strikers will look to finally get on a stable winning streak, starting with a win in this game. This will be the second group stage match between the Breakers and the Strikers, with the last match between the two sides - on May 19 - going the Strikers' way by a bare three runs. Expect another close encounter in this game.

SPB vs FCS: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex has been a bowling-friendly one through the series. With an average first innings score of 92 and almost 10 wickets falling in each game, we expect this match to have a score of 80-90. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bat first. Accuweather predicts no rain during the game. The temperature is expected to be around 30°C, with 68% humidity and 45% cloud cover.

Average first innings score: 92

Record of chasing teams: Won – 4 of 12

Injury and Availability News

There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.

SPB vs FCS Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

SPB: Sunil Ambris (c), Rickford Walker, Jeremy Layne, Seon Sween (wk), Andrew Thomas, Delorn Johnson, Sheldon Hooper, Kensley Joseph, Denson Hoyte, Jeremy Haywood, Jevon Samuel

FCS: Miles Bascombe (c), Leshawn Lewis, Sealroy Williams, Gidron Pope, Kirton Lavia, Chelson Stowe, Casmus Hackshaw (wk), Ray Jordan, Shaquille Browne

SPB vs FCS best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Sunil Ambris, Gidron Pope

Vice-Captain – Miles Bascombe, Kirton Lavia

Sunil Ambris and Miles Bascombe will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

SPB vs FCS Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Seon Sween

Batsmen – Gidron Pope, Andrew Thomas, Miles Bascombe

All-Rounders – Kirton Lavia, Sunil Ambris, Sealroy Williams, Denson Hoyte

Bowlers – Delorn Johnson, Ray Jordan, Jeremy Layne

SPB vs FCS Dream11 Prediction

According to our SPB vs FCS Dream11 prediction, the Salt Pond Breakers are likely to edge past the Strikers and win this match.

Note: The SPB vs FCS player record and as a result, the SPB vs FCS best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SPB vs FCS Dream11 team and SPB vs FCS prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: VPLT10 Instagram