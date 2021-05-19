SPB Vs FCS Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News, Vincy T10 Match Preview

The Salt Pond Breakers will take on the Fort Charlotte Strikers in the 9th match of the Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 2021. The match is set to begin at 9:00 PM IST (11:30 AM local time) from the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, St Vincent on May 19, 2021. Here is our SPB vs FCS Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10: SPB vs FCS preview

Runners-up in the last season and champions in 2019, the Salt Pond Breakers have had a great start to their Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 2021 campaign. Currently in 2nd place, the side got the better of the Grenadine Divers by 11 runs in their opening fixture and followed it up with a win against the Dark View Explorers in their last game. Seon Sween and skipper Sunil Ambris have been the best performers for the Salt Pond Breakers so far.

Meanwhile, sitting in fourth place on the table with a net run rate of -1.422, the Fort Charlotte Strikers will be hoping to turn things around as they come into this match. Having lost their first match to the Le Soufriere Hikers by 9 wickets but came back strong with a 24-run win over the Botanical Garden Rangers. Their last match ended with a loss. Miles Bascombe and Sealroy Williams will be the players to watch out for for the Dark View Explorers.

SPB vs FCS: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex has been a bowling-friendly one through the series. With an average first innings score of 86 historically and almost 11 wickets falling in each game, we expect this match to have a score of 70-80. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to at first. Accuweather predicts no rain during the game. The temperature is expected to be around 29°C, with 71% humidity and 26% cloud cover.

Average first innings score: 86

Record of chasing teams: Won – 3 of 8

Injury and Availability News

There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.

SPB vs FCS Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

SPB: Sunil Ambris (c), Rickford Walker, Jeremy Layne, Seon Sween (wk), Andrew Thomas, Delorn Johnson, Sheldon Hooper, Kensley Joseph, Denson Hoyte, Jeremy Haywood, Jevon Samuel

FCS: Miles Bascombe (c), Leshawn Lewis, Sealroy Williams, Gidron Pope, Kirton Lavia, Chelson Stowe, Casmus Hackshaw (wk), Ray Jordan, Shaquille Browne

SPB vs FCS best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Sunil Ambris, Delorn Johnson

Vice-Captain – Gidron Pope, Seon Sween

Sunil Ambris and Gidron Pope will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

SPB vs FCS Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Seon Sween

Batsmen – Tijorn Pope, Gidron Pope, Leshawn Lewis, Andrew Thomas

All-Rounders – Sunil Ambris, Kirton Lavia

Bowlers – Delorn Johnson, Sealroy Williams, Jeremy Layne, Jevon Samuel

SPB vs FCS Dream11 Prediction

According to our SPB vs FCS Dream11 prediction, the Salt Pond Breakers are likely to edge past the Strikers and win this match.

Note: The SPB vs FCS player record and as a result, the SPB vs FCS best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SPB vs FCS Dream11 team and SPB vs FCS prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: VPLT10 Instagram