SPB Vs GRD Live Scores, Pitch & Weather Report, Vincy Premier T10 League Live 1st SF Info

Salt Pond Breakers (SPB) will take on the Grenadine Divers (GRD) in the first semi-final of the Vincy Premier T10 League, on Saturday, May 30. Fans can flock to the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown with no restrictions on fan gatherings due to the decreased fears surrounding the COVID-19 crisis. Here are the SPB vs GRD live streaming details, SPB vs GRD live telecast in India details, SPB vs GRD live match details and where to access the SPB vs GRD live scores.

Also Read: MFE Vs IS Live Streaming Details, Pitch And Weather Report, Vanuatu T10 League Live

SPB vs GRD live scores: SPB vs GRD live match preview and Vincy Premier T10 League details

The Vincy Premier T10 League will be played from May 22 to May 31 with a total of 30 matches set to be played between six franchises. Three matches will be scheduled for the same day. The clash between Salt Pond Breakers and the Grenadine Divers will determine the first finalist of the inaugural Vincy Premier T10 League. The Breakers managed to win seven of their eight league games, while the Divers managed only two wins and qualified for the knockout phase f the Vincy Premier T10 league on a better NRR (net run-rate).

Also Read: Tendulkar, Kohli, Sehwag Amongst Indians Included In Lords' Rare 'Non-Honours Board XI'

SPB vs GRD live scores: SPB vs GRD live match pitch and weather report

According to Accuweather, the skies in Kingstown are likely to be cloudy during the day, with a slight possibility of rain during the SPB vs GRD live match. With strong winds and enough cloud cover, the fast bowlers could be in for a treat with the new ball. However, the pitch at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingston is on the slower side with spinners having played a key role throughout th Vincy Premier T10 League.

Also Read: India's Test Series Can Happen In As Little As One Venue Depending On Circumstances: CA

SPB vs GRD live scores: SPB vs GRD live streaming

For the SPB vs GRD live streaming, fans can check into Dream11’s FanCode app to watch ball by ball telecast of the SPB vs GRD live match. There will be no SPB vs GRD live telecast in India. The SPB vs GRD live streaming and SPB vs GRD live scores updates will begin at 7.30 PM IST when the match begins. For the SPB vs GRD live scores and other match details, fans can visit the official Twitter page of the Vincy Premier T10 League.

SPB vs GRD live scores: Grenadine Divers squad

Obed McCoy, Ian Allen, Asif Hooper, Shem Browne, Anson Latchman, Tijorn Pope, Romano Pierre, Wayne Harper, Geron Wyllie, Razine Browne, Richie Richards, Shammick Roberts, Braxie Browne, Alex Samuel.

SPB vs GRD live scores: Salt Pond Breakers squad

Christroy John, Donwell Hector, Kadir Nedd, Kevin Peters, Rickford Walker, Sunil Ambris, Jeremy Layne, Urnel Thomas, Seon Sween, Benniton Stapleton, Delorn Johnson, Javid Harry, Wesrick Strough.

Also Read: MTB Vs IS Live Streaming, Scores, Pitch And Weather Report For Vanuatu T10 League Game