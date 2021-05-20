SPB Vs LSH Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News, Vincy T10 Match Preview

The Salt Pond Breakers will take on Le Soufriere Hikers in the 11th match of the Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 2021. The match is set to begin at 11:00 PM IST (1:30 PM local time) from the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, St Vincent on May 20, 2021. Here is our SPB vs LSH Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10: SPB vs LSH preview

In a repeat of the Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 2020 final, the Salt Pond Breakers and Le Soufriere Hikers will go up against each other in the 11th match of the series. The defending champions, the Hikers, will come into this game undefeated and at the top of the table. Meanwhile, having broken their stellar run this season with a 3-run loss to the Fort Charlotte Strikers, the Salt Pond Breakers find themselves in second place on the table. The 2019 champions and 2020 runners-up, will want to get back to winning ways as they make their way into the playoffs.

SPB vs LSH: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex has been a bowling-friendly one through the series. With an average first innings score of 74 and almost 11 wickets falling in each game, we expect this match to have a score of 70-80. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bat first. Accuweather predicts no rain during the game. The temperature is expected to be around 30°C, with 66% humidity and 26% cloud cover.

Average first innings score: 86

Record of chasing teams: Won – 4/10

Injury and Availability News

There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.

SPB vs LSH Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

SPB: Sunil Ambris (c), Rickford Walker, Jeremy Layne, Seon Sween (wk), Andrew Thomas, Delorn Johnson, Sheldon Hooper, Kensley Joseph, Denson Hoyte, Jeremy Haywood, Jevon Samuel

LSH: Salvan Browne, Desron Maloney, Dillon Douglas, Benniton Stapleton, Othneil Lewis, Anson Latchman, Camano Cain, Sylvan Spencer, Ojay Matthews, Kemron Strough, Javid Harry

SPB vs LSH best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Dillon Douglas, Desron Maloney, Sunil Ambris

Vice-Captain – Kemron Strough, Delorn Johnson, Seon Sween

SPB vs LSH Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Salvan Browne, Seon Sween

Batsmen – Dillon Douglas, Desron Maloney, Andrew Thomas

All-Rounders – Ojay Matthews, Benniton Stapleton, Sunil Ambris

Bowlers – Kemron Strough, Delorn Johnson, Jevon Samuel

SPB vs LSH Dream11 Prediction

According to our SPB vs LSH Dream11 prediction, Le Soufriere Hikers are likely to edge past the Breakers and win this match.

Note: The SPB vs LSH player record and as a result, the SPB vs LSH best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SPB vs LSH Dream11 team and SPB vs LSH prediction do not guarantee positive results.

