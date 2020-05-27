SPB Vs LSH Live Scores, Where To Watch, Pitch Report, Vincy Premier T10 League Game Info

Salt Pond Breakers (SPB) and La Soufriere Hikers (LSH) will battle each other in the third and final match of Day 6 in the Vincy Premier T10 League on Wednesday, May 27. The SPB vs LSH live match will not be played behind closed doors and will be open to fans. Here are the SPB vs LSH live streaming details, SPB vs LSH live telecast in India, SPB vs LSH live match details and SPB vs LSH live scores.

Also read: FCS Vs GRD Live Scores, Where To Watch In India, Weather Report, Vincy Premier T10 League

SPB vs LSH live scores: Details about Vincy Premier League

The Vincy Premier T10 League will be played from May 22 to May 31 with a total of 30 matches to be played between six franchises. Three matches will be scheduled for the same day. The SPB vs LSH live match will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in the eastern Caribbean country of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Here are the current point standings at the end of TUESDAY (Day 5). pic.twitter.com/kW2tEHciOZ — VINCY PREMIER LEAGUE (VPL T10 ) (@VPLT10) May 27, 2020

SPB vs LSH live scores: Vincy Premier T10 League pitch and weather report

Coming to the SPB vs LSH pitch and weather report, the atmosphere is expected to be partly cloudy with chances of rain ranging between 10-20%. The temperature might hover around the 30-degree mark. Coming to the pitch report during SPB vs LSH live scores, the pitch at Arnos Vale Ground seems to be filled with runs and these are two sides that have batted big. Hence, a high-scoring encounter might as well be on the cards.

Here are the current point standings at the end of TUESDAY (Day 5). pic.twitter.com/kW2tEHciOZ — VINCY PREMIER LEAGUE (VPL T10 ) (@VPLT10) May 27, 2020

Also Read: DVE Vs BGR Live Scores, Where To Watch In India, Weather Report, Vincy Premier T10 League

SPB vs LSH live scores: Where to watch SPB vs LSH live streaming and SPB vs BGR live telecast in India?

For the SPB vs LSH live streaming and SPB vs LSH live telecast in India, fans can log on to Dream11’s FanCode app to watch each ball of the SPB vs BGR live match. The SPB vs LSH live streaming of the Vincy Premier T10 league match will begin at 10:00 PM IST. For the SPB vs LSH live scores and SPB vs LSH live match details, fans can also view the official Twitter page of the tournament.

Also read: DVE Vs BGR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vincy Premier T10 League Live

SPB vs LSH live scores: SPB vs LSH live match squad details

With the details about SPB vs LSH live streaming and SPB vs LSH live scores of Vincy Premier T10 league done and dusted, here's a look at the SPB vs LSH live match squad details

SPB vs LSH live scores: SPB vs BGR live match squad: SPB

Sunil Ambris, Delorn Johnson, Rickford Walker, Donwell Hector, Jeremy Layne, Javid Harry, Benniton Stapleton, Kadir Nedd, Seon Sween, Wesrick Strough, Kevin Peters, Christroy John, Urnel Thomas.

Also read: Virat Kohli Pokes Fun At Harbhajan Singh's Latest Workout Video: Watch

SPB vs LSH live scores: SPB vs BGR live match squad: LSH

Desron Maloney, Dean Browne, Dillon Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Salvan Browne, Rayan Williams, Rawdon Bentick, Casmus Hackshaw, Kenson Dalzell, Jeremy Haywood, Tilron Harry, Kimson Dalzell, Camano Cain

(IMAGE: VINCY PREMIER LEAGUE INSTAGRAM)