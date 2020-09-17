SPC Vs EXC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Capella Game Preview

Sparta 1888 (SPC) are all set to take the field against the Excelsior 20 (EXC) in the first match of the day in the ECS T10 Capella. The match is scheduled to take place at the Sportpark Bermweg cricket ground in Capella, Netherlands on Thursday, September 17 at 12:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our SPC vs EXC Dream11 prediction, SPC vs EXC match prediction, SPC vs EXC Dream11 team and the probable SPC vs EXC playing 11. The ECS T10 Capella live streaming in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

SPC vs EXC live: SPC vs EXC Dream11 prediction and preview

Both the teams currently occupy top two spots in the competition and are favourites to advance to the finals of the tournament. Sparta 1888 had a tough opening day as all their three matches went down to the final over but the team managed to escape with a win. On the other hand, Excelsior 20 also had made a 100% start to their campaign after winning both their two matches on Day 1.

SPC vs EXC Dream11 prediction: Squad for the SPC vs EXC playing 11

SPC vs EXC Dream11 prediction: SPC vs EXC Dream11 team: SPC squad

Mudassar Bukhari, Quirijn Gunning, Vikramjit Singh, Nasrat Ibrahimkhil, Lenert van Wyk, Faisal Iqbal, Danish Umar, Prithvi Balwantsingh, Joost Martijn Snoep, Mamoon Latif, Ali Raza, Manin Singh, Usman Saleem, Sawan Sardha, Max Hoornweg, Ivo Hoornweg, Finley Bijkerk, Tom Hoornweg, Gagan Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Craig Ambrose, Tim de Kok, Musa Ahmad

SPC vs EXC Dream11 prediction: SPC vs EXC Dream11 team: EXC squad

Umar Baker, Stan van Troost, Niels Etman, Rens Heinsbroek, James Hilditch, Sanjit Shankar, Corey Rutgers, Salman Yaqub, Ryan Campbell, Jelte Schoonheim, Mathijs Schewe, Akhilesh Arun, Sheraz Ahmad, Wahab Umar, Imran Choudry, Luqman Tariq, Haider Khan, Lorenzo Ingram, Tom Heggelman, Ben Cooper, Joost Kroesen, Gijs Kroesen, Luuk Kroesen, Rens van Troost, Roel Verhagen, Pradeep Kumar, Sohail Bhatti, Sebastiaan Gokke, Jelte van Troost

SPC vs EXC Dream11 prediction: SPC vs EXC Dream11 team top picks

Tim de Kok

Ben Cooper

Muddasar Bukhari

Rens Van Troost

SPC vs EXC Dream11 team

SPC vs EXC Dream11 prediction

As per our SPC vs EXC Dream11 prediction, SPC will be favourites

Note: The SPC vs EXC Dream11 prediction, SPC vs EXC top picks and SPC vs EXC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SPC vs EXC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Netherlands Cricket / Twitter