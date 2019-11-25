Special Refund For Fans At India's Innings Defeat Of B'desh At Kolkata D/N Test

In a surprise treat for the spectators who watched India’s first Day/Night Test match versus Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has decided to refund the amount for the Day 4 and Day 5 tickets. The match ended on the third day as India won the game by an innings and 46 runs. As per the current rules, there is no refund if a ball has been bowled in the Test match. However, this regulation has been relaxed for the specific days where no play took place. Tickets were sold daily and ranged between Rs 50, Rs 100 and Rs 150.

Read: Day/Night Test: 10 People Arrested For Black Marketing Of Tickets In Kolkata

The CAB stated, “The process of refunding the amounts for Day 4 and Day 5 Tickets has started. Messages would be sent to all online transactors who have booked only for these two days.”

Read: Cricket Commitment Or Pollution Meet As MP?: Gautam Gambhir's 30second Answer

'We are much thankful to the spectators'

In a statement, the CAB thanked the fans for coming out in huge numbers on all the days of the Test. It also expressed gratitude to BCCI President Sourav Ganguly for taking the initiative of commencing the Day/Night Test cricket. Moreover, the CAB observed that cricket was the real winner. It also promised to work out a mechanism of refunding the tickets sold offline.

“We are much thankful to the spectators for turning up in huge numbers on each of the days. It was delightful to see people come to the ground even when they knew not much game was remaining on Day 3. We would also like to take this opportunity to express our sincere gratitude to BCCI and its president Sourav Ganguly for taking this initiative to bring back the interest of the people to Test cricket. After the end of the game, one can easily vouch that cricket was the real winner,” the CAB added.

Read: Virat Kohli Stuns Fans On Twitter By Naming His Fittest Cricketer In The Indian Team

How the Test unfolded

Despite winning the toss and electing to bat first, Bangladesh had no answer for India’s pace attack led by Ishant Sharma, who took 5 wickets. Subsequently, India overhauled Bangladesh’s paltry first innings total of 106 comfortably with skipper Virat Kohli scoring yet another commanding century besides half-centuries by Rahane and Pujara. However, Bangladesh lost the initiative in the second innings after losing early wickets. Despite a spirited knock by Mushfiqur Rahim, he failed to help his side cross India's lead of 241 runs.

Read: Harbhajan Singh And Other Former Cricketers Who Have Slammed BCCI's Selection Panel