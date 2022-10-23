Speculations Grow Over Ex-BCCI Chief Sourav Ganguly's Nomination For CAB President's Post

Sourav Ganguly's stint as the president of BCCI ended a couple of days back with Roger Binny taking over the position as the new president. The former cricketer was keen on extending his term as the BCCI president but was informed that there is no precedence of offering him a second term. Speaking to Republic, Ganguly had wished Binny 'all the best' and said that the new team will take BCCI forward and that the board was in good hands. With the position of BCCI president no longer at his disposal, there were questions about what was next for Ganguly.

Is Sourav Ganguly contesting for the president position of the Cricket Association of Bengal?

A week ago, the former India skipper confirmed to Republic Bangla saying that he would now be contesting for the position of the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). "We have an election (CAB). I will be contesting for the President's post. This is all I can say," he said. In the latest development, Ganguly has remained silent on contesting CAB polls and the former skipper has yet not submitted papers for the elections. According to sources close to Republic Bangla, the former BCCI president could make the announcement regarding contesting CAB election later in the evening today.

Ganguly has been part of CAB earlier as well. He first got into cricket administration as a secretary under Jagmohan Dalmiya at the Cricket Association of Bengal, before heading the state body after the veteran's death in September 2015. He was the CAB president for four years between 2015 to 2019 before coming to the BCCI.

Sourav Ganguly's performance as BCCI president

During his stint as BCCI president, Ganguly brought Rahul Dravid to manage Team India and made VVS Laxman as the chief of the National Cricket Academy. Ganguly laid the foundation for the new National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore having secured the land on a 99-year lease. The 50-year-old was also successful in holding the Indian Premier League (IPL) twice in UAE due to COVID-19 issues in India. Under Sourav Ganguly's leadership, the BCCI increased the salary of domestic players and also cleared the long-standing dues of the domestic cricketers who suffered financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic.