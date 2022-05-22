Speedster Umran Malik's Father Speaks About His Son's Maiden Team India Call Up

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s pace sensation Umran Malik has received a maiden call up to the Indian cricket team for the upcoming five-match T20I against South Africa.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced an 18-man squad for the forthcoming T20I series, which begins at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on June 9. The 22-year-old Umran was one of the new names to be included in the squad, on the back of his fierce Indian Premier League 2022 campaign.

Umran Malik's father thanks BCCI while speaking to Republic TV

Meanwhile, Umran’s father Abdul Rashid spoke to Republic TV, following the exciting announcement and shed his thoughts about the big milestone in his son’s cricketing career. “Nothing can be bigger happiness for us than this news. First of all, I will like to congratulate the whole of Jammu and Kashmir, the entire India, who have shown their love for my son and who supported him. Even kids supported him, we would also thank the BCCI and the big players who supported him,” Abdul Rashid said.

“They said your kid bowls very well and he will play for Team India in the future. Today he has got a Team India call up and I would say I want to him to play better than this and take the country’s name to heights,” he added. It is pertinent to mention that the IPL 2022 is the second season for Umran in the tournament, and he has already become a superstar due to the sheer pace he produces while bowling.

Umran Malik's stellar show for SRH in IPL 2022

While Umran plays in the last league game for SRH against Punjab Kings on Sunday, he leads the wicket-takers chart for his franchise. He has notched up 21 wickets in 14 matches, with the best performance of 5/25. The fact that the 22-year-old speedster has got more dismissals than experienced teammates like Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan correctly displays the impact he has had this season. At the same time, he also ranks fifth in the wicket-takers chart of IPL 2022 as of Sunday evening.

India's squad for the T20I series vs SA: KL Rahul (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain)(wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI/Republic)