Spinner Rotates Arms 5 Times Before Bowling In Viral Video, Harbhajan Singh Reacts

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh took to his Instagram handle to share a viral video where a bowler (spinner) is seen rotating his arms five times before bowling. "Better version of me...," Harbhajan Singh wrote.

Watch

Harbhajan Singh announces his comeback to IPL in grand manner

Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh had gone unsold during the first set of the IPL auction 2021. However, the off-spinner was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) when his name popped up for grabs for the second time in the accelerated edition of the auction. The Harbhajan Singh IPL 2021 base price was â‚¹2 crore and the two-time IPL champions acquired the services of the spinner at the same price as they were the only side to bid for him.

Just a day after getting a deal at IPL auction 2021, Harbhajan Singh took to Instagram and silenced his critics by uploading a video. The video is a compilation of a few Harbhajan Singh wickets that he grabbed during his international career. The montage consists of Harbhajan's famous dismissal of Michael Clarke in the semi-final of the 2007 T20 World Cup followed by wickets of Tillakaratne Dilshan (India vs Sri Lanka ODI) and Michael Hussey (India v Australia Test) in the past.

In the video, Harbhajan can also be seen roaring, thus announcing his comeback into the IPL after he decided to give the tournament a miss last year due to COVID-19. Notably, Harbhajan used the famous Punjabi song 'Le Chakk Main Aa Gya' by Parmish Verma in the video, which means 'I am back'.

