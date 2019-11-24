'Spoke To Sachin In Evening On Day 1': Virat Kohli Reveals Day-night Match Advice

India's skipper Virat Kohli revealed that he relished the new experience of playing with the pink ball in India's first-ever Day-Night Test contest at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. Virat Kohli created history on Saturday by becoming the first Indian batsman to score a hundred in the Day-Night Test, playing a magnificent knock of 136 runs off 194 balls, putting India way ahead of Bangladesh, who were cheaply dismissed in the 1st innings. Talking about the experience of playing a Test game under the floodlights, Virat Kohli revealed that he had sought the advice of ICC Hall of Famer and Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar on how each session should be pursued during India's maiden pink ball game. Further, Virat Kohli also admitted that the feeling of the lights created an IPL-like impression for the batsman where the player can go berserk from the first ball but had to remind himself that it was a Test game.

Virat Kohli sought Sachin's advice

"The afternoon session was relatively easier. I spoke to Sachin paaji in the evening on Day 1 and he said that the second session has to be treated like a morning session, the first session like the one from lunch to tea and the last session like an evening session. Everything changes with the lights going on. Luckily, I went in when the lights were on. It was a different experience under the light, an IPL like atmosphere - I wanted to bash the ball but reminded myself that it was a Test. It felt good to be in the situation of something new and facing a new challenge. I enjoyed the challenge to play under the lights", said Virat Kohli during the post-match presentation.

Virat Kohli Uncompromising On Test Centres Idea

Virat Kohli cited the sold-out Eden Gardens Stadium as an indication of why his idea of having dedicated Test centres in the country should be considered. Virat Kohli had suggested the same earlier after the Test contest against South Africa and had reiterated it once again after the first Test at Indore. While many former cricketers have given a positive response to Virat Kohli's idea, some have pointed out that it would be impossible to do so as there were a lot of things involved in drawing the fans to a stadium such as the facilities, the timings and the teams that were squaring off against each other.

"Amazing! I think the numbers have only gotten better, we did not think so many people would turn up today. it is special and sets a right kind of example. It also reiterates my point about the need for having dedicated Test centers", said Virat Kohli in the post-match presentation.

