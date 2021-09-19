Last Updated:

'Sporting Clips Of 2021': Cricket Match From England Initiates Laughter Riot On Internet

A hilarious series of events was witnessed during a cricket match being played under the banner of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)

Jigyanshushri Mahanta
cricket news

A hilarious series of events were witnessed during a cricket match being played under the banner of the England and Wales Cricket Board(ECB). In the video of the incident which has gone viral, as the bowler delivered the ball following which the batsman hit it towards the long-on, after which both the batsmen at the crease took a stride looking to steal a single. As the batsmen stepped out of their crease hesitantly, the fielder ran out the non-striker with a direct hit at the wickets.

Following the dismissal, the outgoing batsman looked dejected and threw his bat in anger. Unfortunately, the bat hit the other batsman who was at strike and gave a hefty blow to him on his head. The dismissed batsman then apologised to his partner and went on to check on him.

Watch the video-

Upon finding this video on Twitter, the users had a hard time stopping themselves from laughing and were forced to put their reactions on the video. Among the many reactions, one of the users hilariously pointed out that all the players from both teams were wearing different clothing such as black trainers, shorts, tracksuit bottoms, double bounce, with the match being played with the red ball. He further mentioned that the players are using white pads for coloured clothing. He concluded by saying that did he miss anything other than the edge, the comical run-out, and the bat slipping out of the non-striker’s hand.

Another user termed the leg umpire’s styling sense as the MVP. The umpire pulled his socks above his pants and the user ended up labeling it fashion.

One of the users said that the team scores stand at 38/0 with both the batsmen together scoring 12 runs. He ended the tweet by pointing out that the bowling team has conceded 26 runs, only in extras. 

Meanwhile, a user called the non-striker a gentleman for throwing his bat on his teammate’s face.

An Indian fan reacted to the video by saying that even a team of old Indian uncles who play cricket only on Sunday mornings, would easily score 1500 runs against any of the teams in the video.

