Sports Fans In For A Treat On 'Super Sunday'- 10 Big Matches Set To Take Place On 24 Oct

Sports fans across the globe are in for a treat on Sunday, as 10 major matches are set to take place on the day across different sports events. The day is going to be full of sports events, in major tournaments like the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Premier League, Serie A, Ligue 1, Eredivisie, Major League Baseball(MLB), and National Football League(NFL). These tournaments will witness the matches, of some of the high-profile teams like Manchester United, Indian Cricket Team, Juventus, Atlanta Braves, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Paris Saint Germains, and Ajax among the many other well-known teams.

India vs Pakistan in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021

The most exciting match of the day for Indian sports enthusiasts is going to be played between India and Pakistan in match no. 16 of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Both India and their arch-rivals Pakistan will play their opening match of the tournament on Sunday. The match is all set to become one of the most viewed matches of the day, as the entire cricket world witness India vs Pakistan matches, only during the ICC tournaments.

Manchester United vs Liverpool in Premier League 2021-22

Premier League giants Manchester United and Liverpool are set to clash against each other on Sunday. Liverpool is currently placed second in the Premier League 2021-22 points table, meanwhile United sit at the sixth position. The match will feature the battle between Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah, who are arguably the best footballers in the world with their current form.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico in La Liga 2021-22; Juventus vs Inter Milan and Napoli vs Roma in Serie A

Two of the best teams in the Spanish first-tier tournament La Liga, Barcelona and Real Madrid will face each other on Sunday. Heading into the match, Barcelona will look to clinch victory in the much-anticipated match after having a mediocre season so far. Meanwhile, Real Madrid will look to win the match, in order to reach the top of the La Liga 2021-22 points table. Apart from the Manchester United vs Liverpool clash, Football fans around the globe have more matches to look up to, as Italian giants, Juventus and Inter Milan face each other in the Serie A clash on Sunday. Meanwhile, Napoli and Roman will also clash against each other on the same day.

Formula One United States Grand Prix and MotoGP's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

The United States Grand Prix of the Formula One 2021 season, is going to be held at the Circuit Of The Americas on Sunday. During the race, the rivalry between Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen and seven times F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes will be on display. Verstappen currently leads the F1 Drivers Championship from Hamilton by six points. Meanwhile, another big event from the world of motorsports, the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix of the MotoGP is set to be held on Sunday.

Atlanta Braves vs Los Angeles Dodgers, Game 6 of MLB NLCS

The day will start with the much-anticipated clash between Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers locking horns in Game 6 of Major League Baseball’s National League Championship Series(NLCS). The Braves currently lead the best of seven-match series by 3-2. During Game 4 of the NLCS, Dodgers defeated the Braves by 11-2 to reduce Atlanta’s lead by one game.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Chicago Bears at NFL’s National Football Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers are all set to play their National Football League(NFL) match against Chicago Bears on Sunday. Buccaneers have won five matches in the season and are placed first in the National Football Conference(NFC) South points table. At the same time, the Bears are placed third in the NFC north table with three wins and three losses.

Paris Saint Germain vs Marseille in Ligue 1; Ajax vs PSV in Eredivisie

Legendary footballer Lionel Messi is going to be in action for Paris Saint Germain(PSG) in the Ligue 1 clash against Marseille on Sunday. PSG are the current table-toppers of Ligue 1 2021-22, while Marseille follows them at third place. Meanwhile, Ajax and PSV Eindhoven are set to lock horns in the first-tier tournament of the Netherlands, the Eredivisie.

(Image: AP)