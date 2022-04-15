Sports Fraternity Laud 'best Role Model' Joe Root After He Steps Down As Test Captain

Joe Root decided to step down as the England Test captain after returning from a disappointing 1-0 series defeat to the West Indies during the Caribbean tour. While the 31-year old has had staggering success as the skipper of the side during the last five years, his recent record has been fairly disappointing.

Under his leadership, England suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat in the five-match Ashes Test series against arch-rivals Australia earlier this year. After Root's announcement, several members of the sports fraternity responded to his decision.

Sports fraternity reacts to Joe Root's decision

He gave it everything with very little support for the Red ball team under his watch .. then he had to deal with Covid times .. he still is and will the games best role model for many many years .. now enjoy being the senior player for many more seasons @root66 👍👍 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 15, 2022

Good luck to @root66 who has resigned from the @englandcricket captaincy. A job he carried out with great integrity and competitiveness. As one of the greatest batsmen in history he brought us some unforgettable moments. Go and score loads more runs in more relaxed circumstances. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) April 15, 2022

Sometimes in sport results & performances (good & bad) can get in the way of peoples judgement of the actual person. @root66 is a great human being first & foremost and I can’t imagine how hard a decision this has been for him. Congrats on all you did as @englandcricket captain — Matt Prior (@MattPrior13) April 15, 2022

Englands most successful captain @root66 you’ve conducted yourself with class in everything you’ve done. English cricket is lucky to have you. Look forward to seeing you continue to churn out the runs and support whoever comes next ❤️ — Isa Guha (@isaguha) April 15, 2022

Joe Root's numbers as captain are nothing short of staggering

Joe Root has recorded the most number of victories as the England Men's Test captain. His 27 victories put him ahead of some outstanding former skippers, such as Michael Vaughan (26), Sir Alastair Cook, and Sir Andrew Strauss (24 each). His run tally of 5,295 is the highest by any England captain and is the fifth-highest in the all-time list, only behind Graeme Smith, Allan Border, Ricky Ponting and Virat Kohli.

No England captain in history has more Test wins than Joe Root 👏



— ICC (@ICC) April 15, 2022

Joe Root explains decision to step down as Test captain

England Cricket posted Joe Root's emotional statement after the 31-year old called it time to step down as the Test captain. The statement read,

"After returning from the Caribbean tour and having time to reflect, I have decided to step down as England Men’s Test captain. It has been the most challenging decision I have had to make in my career but having discussed this with my family and those closest to me, I know the timing is right.

I am immensely proud to have captained my country and will look back on the past five years with enormous pride. It has been an honour to have done the job and to have been a custodian of what is the pinnacle of English cricket.

I have loved leading my country, but recently it's hit home how much of a toll it has taken on me and the impact it has had on me away from the game.

I would also like to thank all the England supporters for their unwavering support. We are lucky to have the best fans in the world, and wherever we play, that positivity is something we always cherish and admire, which is a huge drive for all of us out there.

I am excited to continue representing the Three Lions and producing performances that will enable the team to succeed. I look forward to helping the next captain, my teammates and coaches in whatever way I can."