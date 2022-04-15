Last Updated:

Sports Fraternity Laud 'best Role Model' Joe Root After He Steps Down As Test Captain

Joe Root decided to step down as the England Test captain after returning from a disappointing 1-0 series loss to the West Indies during the Caribbean tour.

Joe Root decided to step down as the England Test captain after returning from a disappointing 1-0 series defeat to the West Indies during the Caribbean tour. While the 31-year old has had staggering success as the skipper of the side during the last five years, his recent record has been fairly disappointing.

Under his leadership, England suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat in the five-match Ashes Test series against arch-rivals Australia earlier this year. After Root's announcement, several members of the sports fraternity responded to his decision.

Joe Root's numbers as captain are nothing short of staggering

Joe Root has recorded the most number of victories as the England Men's Test captain. His 27 victories put him ahead of some outstanding former skippers, such as Michael Vaughan (26), Sir Alastair Cook, and Sir Andrew Strauss (24 each). His run tally of 5,295 is the highest by any England captain and is the fifth-highest in the all-time list, only behind Graeme Smith, Allan Border, Ricky Ponting and Virat Kohli.

Joe Root explains decision to step down as Test captain

England Cricket posted Joe Root's emotional statement after the 31-year old called it time to step down as the Test captain. The statement read,

"After returning from the Caribbean tour and having time to reflect, I have decided to step down as England Men’s Test captain. It has been the most challenging decision I have had to make in my career but having discussed this with my family and those closest to me, I know the timing is right.

I am immensely proud to have captained my country and will look back on the past five years with enormous pride. It has been an honour to have done the job and to have been a custodian of what is the pinnacle of English cricket.

I have loved leading my country, but recently it's hit home how much of a toll it has taken on me and the impact it has had on me away from the game.

I would also like to thank all the England supporters for their unwavering support. We are lucky to have the best fans in the world, and wherever we play, that positivity is something we always cherish and admire, which is a huge drive for all of us out there.

I am excited to continue representing the Three Lions and producing performances that will enable the team to succeed. I look forward to helping the next captain, my teammates and coaches in whatever way I can."

 

