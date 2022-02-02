Sports Fraternity Praises India U-19's Batting Performance Vs Aus; 'Future Looks Secured'

From a slow start of 37-2 in 12.3 overs, India recovered to post a commanding 290/5 vs Australia at the ICC U-19 World Cup semi final, courtesy to skipper Yash Dhull's brilliant knock of 110 combined with vice-captain SK Rasheed's 94. The duo also stitched a 204 run partnership for the 3rd wicket as India set themselves a defendable total.

India has been in good touch this ICC U-19 World Cup and is currently undefeated. The team secured wins against South Africa, Ireland, and Uganda in the group stage before defeating defending champions Bangladesh by five wickets in the quarterfinals. Australia meanwhile came into the fixture with a thumping 119 run victory over Pakistan in the quarterfinals.

Reacting to India's performance, Michael Vaughan tweeted, "India U19s batting looked high class … The future looks secured for the Indian Team .. Yash Dhull looks exceptional .. #U19WorldCup2022. (sic)"

"Wow, that is some comeback from 37-2 to 290-5. There is some serious ability with the bat there. #IndiaUnder19 (sic)", Harsha Bhogle wrote.

R Ashwin too posted a tweet praising Shaik Rasheed. "Shaik Rasheed !! That’s the tweet #INDvsAUS #Under19WorldCup2022 (sic)", it read

ICC U-19 World Cup: India's head coach says, 'It was a good battling performance'

Hrishikesh Kanitkar, Team India's head coach speaking of his team's performance said that the team put up a brilliant performance. "I think it was a petty well-spaced inning. We were a bit cautious initially because there was something for the bowlers. Excellent batting to put an excellent score and it was a good battling performance to get there.

Praising Yash Dhull he said "I think for a 19-year old, he's a mature player. He knows when to accelerate. He's got plenty of shots in the book, which is impressive for a youngster. He came to the fore today. Rasheed did as well. They combined well and were an effective and potent pair."

On the team's chances to win the game he said, that if the team gets their lines right and picks wickets, they will be in a good position. "We will stick to our hard lines and try to be attacking to get the wickets. Wickets make a huge difference. Australia are a good batting side and we can't take things lightly. We're only halfway there," he said.

At the time of writing this article, chasing a target of 291, Australia were 59/1 at the end of 14 overs.

(Image: BCCI)