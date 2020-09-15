Sports Jobs In India Down By 25% Post COVID-19 Pandemic, Searches Up By 11%: Study

The ongoing coronavirus crisis has hampered sports jobs in India to a great extent. The pandemic continues to disrupt sporting activities in the country, which has resulted in people losing out their jobs. Moreover, there has been no activity related to Indian cricket since March earlier this year and the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season is seen as a much-needed relief for fans and cricketers.

India sports job market after Covid-19 hits industry prospects: Sports jobs in India in crisis?

As per findings by popular job portal Indeed reported by The Times of India, sports jobs in India have significantly reduced during to the pandemic due to the cancellation and indefinite postponements of sporting events. This has resulted in more people resorting to the India sports job market for potential job openings. Moreover, by August 2020, people hit the India sports job market for searches more frequently than before as the month saw an increment of 11 percent searches in comparison to the same time last year.

While the searches were up by 11 percent in August, the postings of the sports jobs in India were down by a significant 25 percent in the same month. With more candidates applying for jobs in sports during lesser opportunities available in the market, many people primarily in the sporting field are struggling to generate income during these stricken times. As Covid-19 hits sports in India, its contagious nature has not only halted sporting activities in the country but also enforced a shutdown on stadiums, sports complexes and gyms, thus leaving many trainers and coaches without a job.

Impact of IPL 2020 on Sports jobs in India and India sports job market

While fans will be treated with the much-awaited IPL 2020 season from September 19 onwards, the tournament will not be significantly improving the declining sports jobs in India condition within the India sports job market. Since IPL 2020 will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) instead of its home country this year, several groundsmen, stadium officials and vendors will remain without their jobs at least for the time being.

IPL 2020 schedule announced by BCCI

