Sports minister Anurag Thakur has responded to Pakistan's threat of pulling out of the ICC ODI World up in India next year by stating that the BCCI will respond to it and the ODI World Cup 2023 will happen in India. PCB threatened to pull out of the ODI World Cup after BCCI secretary Jay Shah commented on Asia Cup taking place at a neutral venue.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said that BCCI will respond to PCB's blackmail letter and asserted that the ODI World Cup will definitely take place in India.

"It is the subject of BCCI and the board will respond to it. There will be a World Cup next year too and teams from all over the world will also play." He further added, "Today India cannot be denied in any field and it has a huge contribution in the cricket world. The World Cup will be held in India which will be grand and historic."

Pakistan is scheduled to host the next edition of the Asia Cup next year as per the Asian Cricket Council's executive board's decision. Incidentally, Shah is the president of the Asian Cricket Council.

Jay Shah in his statement had earlier said, “We'll have Asia Cup 2023 at a neutral venue. It's the govt that decides over the permission of our team visiting Pakistan so we won't comment on that but for the 2023 Asia Cup, it is decided that the tournament will be held at a neutral venue.”

The PCB while countering the statement on Wednesday said that Jay Shah's comment has the potential to split the Asian and international communities as well as Pakistan's visit to India for ICC ODI World Cup and future ICC events in India from the 2024 to 2031 cycle.

"The overall impact of such statements has the potential to split the Asian and international cricketing communities and can impact Pakistan’s visit to India for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and future ICC Events in India in the 2024-2031 cycle.