'Spotlight Is On..': Shastri Says THIS India Star 'doesn't Get The Accolades He Deserves'

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has heaped praise on Shikhar Dhawan, shedding light on the fact that the veteran opener 'doesn't get the accolades he deserves'. Shastri said Dhawan has an outstanding ODI record of playing some great innings against top teams in big matches but it is Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma who take away 'most of the spotlight'. Shastri added that Dhawan is a natural stroke player and has got all the shots to counter top-class fast bowling.

"He is vastly experienced. He doesn't get the accolades that he deserves. To be honest, most of the spotlight is on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. But when you look at his one-day cricket record, and you look at some of the innings he has played against top teams in big games, it's an outstanding record," Shastri said during live commentary of India vs New Zealand 1st ODI.

"A left-hander at the top makes a lot of difference. He is a natural stroke player, he has got all the shots to counter top class fast bowling, the pull, the cut, and the drive. He likes it when the ball is coming onto the bat, and I think his experience will be handy here. There are a lot of talented youngsters around, but I think in this format of the game, his experience will be in value," he added.

Dhawan scored a classy 72 off 77 balls while opening the batting in the first ODI against New Zealand on Friday. His knock was made up of 13 boundaries, which he scored with a strike rate of 93.50. Dhawan was removed by Tim Southee in the 24th over of the Indian innings. Before being dismissed, Dhawan forged a crucial 124-run opening partnership with Shubman Gill. Shreyas Iyer top-scored for India with 80 off 76 balls.

India put on a total of 306/7 in 50 overs. Despite the contribution from the top order, India lost the match by 7 wickets with Kane Williamson and Tom Latham playing unbeaten knocks of 94 and 145 runs, respectively. Umran Malik picked up two wickets in his debut ODI game for India, while Shardul Thakur scalped one to his name. Latham was named the player of the match for his outstanding knock of 104-ball 145 not out.

Image: AP