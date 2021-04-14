SR Vs ME Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Zimbabwe T20 2021 Match Preview

Match 8 of the Zimbabwe Domestic T20 2021 will be played between Southern Rocks and Mashonaland Eagles at the Old Hararians Stadium in Harare. The match starts at 10:00 AM local time (1:30 PM IST) on April 14. Here is our SR vs ME Dream11 prediction, SR vs ME Dream11 team and SR vs ME playing 11.

Southern Rocks are currently third on the points table with 2 wins and 1 loss from 3 matches. They started their campaign with 4 wicket win over MidWest Rhinos in their opening fixture before beating Matabeleland Tuskers by 7 wickets in their next match. They lost their last match versus Mountaineers and will look to bounce back with a win to keep their chances alive of making it through the knockout stage.

Mashonaland Eagles, on the other hand, also have similar same win-loss record just like Southern Rockers. However, the team sits on top of the points table due to a superior net run rate. They won their previous match versus Mid West Rhinos and will look to carry on the winning momentum and keep hold of top spot before the knockout round. This should be a great contest to watch.

The condition will be sunny with no chances of rain interruption during the match. The temperature will be at 33% with temperatures hovering around 23 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of rain during the match, fans and teams will get a chance to play and watch the entire match.

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total onboard.

Tadiwanashe Marumani is the leading run-getter for Southern Rocks and will look to continue his good for with the bat versus Mashonaland Eagles in the upcoming match. For Mashonaland Eagles, Regis Chakabva has looked good with bat and will look to keep up the good performance in the upcoming match versus the Southern Rocks.

