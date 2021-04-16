SR Vs MOU Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Zimbabwe T20 2021 3rd Place Match Preview

Southern Rocks will collide with Mountaineers in the third-place playoff match of the Zimbabwe T20 2021 which will be played at the Old Hararians Stadium in Harare. The match starts at 9:30 PM local time (1:00 PM IST) on April 16. Here is our SR vs MOU Dream11 prediction, SR vs MOU Dream11 team and SR vs MOU playing 11.

SR vs MOU match preview

Southern Rocks finished third on the points table with 2 wins and 2 losses from 4 matches after the completion of the league stage and will be looking to finish the tournament on a high by winning the upcoming third-place playoff match. The Mountaineers, on the other hand, finished a spot below them on fourth with the same number of win/loss record but had an inferior net run rate compared to their opponents.

Here are the final matches, that will bring down the curtain on the 2020/21 #DomesticT20 campaign!



The last time these two sides faced each other, it was the Mountaineers who came out victorious over the Southern Rocks by 22 runs. They will look to once again beat the Rocks and claim the third spot, but the Rocks should be well prepared this time around to hit back at their opponents. This should be a good contest to watch

SR vs MOU weather report

The condition will be sunny with no chances of rain interruption during the match. The temperature will be at 20% with temperatures hovering around 24 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of rain during the match, teams will get a chance to play the entire match.

SR vs MOU pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total onboard.

SR vs MOU player record

Tadiwanashe Marumani is the leading run-getter for Southern Rocks in the tournament and will look to continue his fine form with the bat to help the side end the tournament on a high. Gary Chirimuuta is the leading run-getter for Mountaineers in the tournament and will look to keep up the good form.

SR vs MOU best team

SR vs MOU Dream11 prediction

As per our SR vs MOU Dream11 prediction, SR will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The SR vs MOU match prediction and SR vs MOU Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SR vs MOU best team and SR vs MOU Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

