Sreesanth Reveals How MS Dhoni Charged Him Up Prior To W20 Semis Against Australia

Former pacer Sreesanth has been one of the finest pacers to have represented India at the highest level. He had played an integral part in the Men In Blue's ICC World T20 2007 triumph and the tri-series win in Australia during the 2007-08 season. He was also a part of the Indian squad that lifted their second World Cup in 2011 after a long wait of 28 years. Meanwhile, he has revealed how Mahendra Singh Dhoni had charged him up ahead of the World T20 2007 semi-final against the then mighty Australians.

'Show Aggression': Sreesanth

While speaking to Cow Corner Chronicles, the veteran pacer went on to say that MS Dhoni had charged him up prior to that semi-final contest. He then mentioned that the former Indian captain told him that he shows aggression here and there now show aggression against Australia. Remembering those words, the Kerala speedster added that he got fired at the right time. It indeed turned out to be a great move as Sreesanth took the all-important wickets of the dynamic opening pair of Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden. He finished with figures of 2/12 in his four overs at an economy rate of 3 that included a maiden.

India knock out Australia

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, at the Kingsmead Durban, the Men In Blue posted 188/5 riding on a stellar cameo of a 30-ball 70 from Yuvraj Singh and a quickfire 18-ball 36 from MS Dhoni. In reply, the Aussies seemed to be cruising towards an easy win as Matthew Hayden (62) and Andrew Symonds (43) took the Indian bowlers to the cleaners.

However, the bowlers made an outstanding comeback to restrict the Aussies to 173/7 as India won the contest by 15 runs to qualify for the final and set up a title-clash with arch-rivals Pakistan at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

The rest is history as the MS Dhoni-led side beat Pakistan in an edge-of-the-seat thriller to be crowned the first-ever T20 world champions. Sreesanth had taken a high-pressure catch of Misbah ul-Haq in the final over at fine-leg.