Sreesanth Says 'do Keep Me In Your Prayers' After Making It To IPL 2022 Mega Auction List

Two times World Cup winner S Sreesanth took to Twitter to post a heartfelt message after he was shortlisted among the players, who will go under the hammer of the IPL 2022 mega-auctions slated for the mid of this month (February 12 and 13).

The speedster has made it to the Indian Premier League auction list at a base price of Rs 50 lakh, this after his attempt to make it to the auction last year saw no luck as he failed to be a part of the final list after registering himself. The 38-year-old will look to return to the extravagant league after last having played in the IPL 2013 post which he was banned after being found guilty of spot-fixing along with two other Royals teammates Ankeet Chavan and Ajjit Chadila.

"Love u all..can't thank u all enough..lots of gratitude Thnks a lot..#grateful and alwys will be grateful to each and every try one of u..plss do keep me in ur prayers for final auction too.."om Nama Shivaya.." Sreesanth wrote on Twitter.

In domestic competitions, the player was most recently seen in action for Kerala in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy last year and since hasn't played a domestic competition thus creating a surprise if any franchise will look to pick him in their rooster.

IPL 2022: Final list of 590 players announced for IPL auctions

A total of 590 players have made it to the final list of players that will go under the hammer. 48 players registered themselves at the highest base price of Rs 2 crore while 20 players have listed for Rs 1.5 crore with 34 players have registered at Rs 1 crore. In terms of the breakup, the pool comprises 370 Indian players and 220 overseas stars with seven of these players from associate nations (3 Namibia, 2 Scotland, 1 USA and 1 Nepal).

The IPL 2022 will also see two new teams in action for the first time. The league decided to go from being an 8 team competition to that of ten with Gujarat Super Giants and Ahmedabad making it as the two new franchises.

