Sreesanth Seeks 'feedback' From Virat After Daughter Mimics Kohli's Trademark Shots

Virat Kohli was Team India's hero against Pakistan in Melbourne on Sunday, October 23 as he guided them to a 4-wicket win in the first match of the T20 World Cup. Chasing 160 runs for victory, Kohli played an unbeaten knock of 82 off 53 balls to help India cross the finish line on the final ball of the match. Former India cricketer S Sreesanth congratulated Kohli for his knock while sharing a video of his daughter trying to imitate one of his style shots.

Sreesanth shares a video of his daughter's batting skills

The former India pacer shared a video on his social media handle in which his daughter is seen batting in the nets. In his post, Sreesanth praised Kohli for his match-winning innings against Pakistan and revealed that his daughter was inspired by the former India skipper's innings at the MCG and wanted to practice a particular stroke played by him.

Captioning the video he wrote," @imVkohli my scorpion brother..what a knock..just unbelievable shots ..my daughter wanted to practice that shot..nd looks like she is slowly getting thr.. her baby steps now.. how’s it?? New generation #cricket #God #virat keep going strong brother".

@imVkohli my scorpion brother..what a knock..just unbelievable shots ..my daughter wanted to practice that shot..nd looks like she is slowly getting thr.. her baby steps now..❤️💯🏏✅ how’s it?? New generation #cricket #God #virat keep going strong brother 💯❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/mZwxMphFNh — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) October 25, 2022

T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli's outstanding innings during India vs Pakistan match

Chasing 160 runs for the victory, Team India were struggling at 31/4 after Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf picked up two wickets in the powerplay. Rauf accounted for wickets of Team India skipper Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav giving Pakistan the chance to register their second successive victory in the history of the T20 World Cup. However, the situation of the match completely changed once Virat Kohli arrived at the crease.

The former Team India skipper took his time to settle in before unleashing himself on the Pakistan bowlers. In Hardik Pandya, Kohli found a dependable partner. The duo put on 113 runs for the fifth wicket to lift India out of trouble and bring the run chase back on track. The drama unfolded in the final over with Pakistan needing to defend 16 runs off 6 balls. Mohammad Nawaz did manage to pick up wickets of Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik, but Kohli smashed a match-winning six off a waist-high full toss to bring down the equation in India's favour. In the end, it was Ashwin who hit the winning runs. Kohli remained unbeaten on 82 runs off just 53 balls.