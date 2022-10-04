Sreesanth Uproots Dilshan's Off-stump, Fans Say 'reminds Of Prime Sreesanth Days': WATCH

The Bhilwara Kings punched their ticket to the finals of the Legends League Cricket after winning their eliminator match against Gujarat Giants by 6 wickets. Kings were able to chase down the target of 197 runs courtesy of William Porterfield's 60-run knock at the top and Shane Watson's unbeaten innings of 48 runs. Sreesanth was the pick of the bowlers for the Kings with two wickets for 28 runs from 4 overs. The former India cricketer dismissed Tilakratene Dilshan and Stuart Binny but it was the dismissal of the Sri Lanka opener which stunned everyone.

WATCH: Sreesanth sends Tilakratene Dilshan's off-stump cartwheeling

After the early dismissal of Chris Gayle and Parthiv Patel, Tillakaratne Dilshan along with Yashpal Singh put together a brilliant partnership for the third wicket before Sreesanth provided the breakthrough. The pacer bowled a delivery that came back into Dilshan and sent the off-stump cartwheeling. Here's the video of that delivery:-

Here's how fans reacted to Tillakaratne Dilshan's dismissal:-

Legends League Cricket: Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants match highlights

Gujarat Giants after winning the toss decided to bat first., Chris Gayle had a disappointing outing after getting a runout for 5 runs. Parthiv Patel was dismissed by Monty Panesar for 9 runs leaving Giants reeling at 36/2. Dilshan and Yashpal Singh's 45-run partnership did get innings back on track. After Dilshan and Thisara Perera were dismissed in quick succession, Kevin O'Brien took the attack to the opposition smashing 45 off 24 balls before getting dismissed by Tim Bresnan. Yashpal Singh departed for 43 runs while a cameo knock of 24 runs from 10 balls by Jeevan Mendis took the team's total to 194 for the loss of 9 wickets.

Bhilwara Kings started the chase strongly with openers William Porterfield and wicketkeeper Morne van Wyk putting together a 91-run opening stand. van Wyk was dismissed for 31 runs, while Porterfield departed for 60 runs dismissed by Gramme Swann. Yusuf Pathan was dismissed for 21 runs, while skipper Irfan Pathan was out for 23 runs. Shane Watson stayed unbeaten (48 runs) till the end to take the team across the finish line. The final, between the Capitals and the Kings, will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday, October 5.